Accusations, counter accusations, wild charges and fantastic claims are a part and parcel of election rhetoric and a certain degree of laxity can be accorded to the same. However, there is a Lakshmanrekha that cannot be breached; a line in the sand that cannot be transgressed.

Via her hate rants, minority appeasement politics and provocative histrionics, Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal has not only violated the tenets of the model code of conduct (MCC) but has also cast aspersions on the moral integrity of the Election Commission. That the Election Commission chose to act and banned her for campaigning for 24 hours was inevitable and completely justified.

The first rule in the Election Commission of India’s Model Code of Conduct of dos and don’ts states: “No party or candidate shall include in any activity which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities, religious or linguistic.”

Another clause strictly warns: “There shall be no appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing votes. Mosques, Churches, Temples or other places of worship shall not be used as forum for election propaganda.”

The Election Commission of India issued two notices to Mamata Banerjee (dated 7 April and 8 April 2021. Order No.437/WB-LA/2021).

The 7 April notice referred to one of her speeches in which Mamata Banerjee makes a blatant attempt to stoke religious parochialism: “I am requesting my minority brothers and sisters with folded hands don’t divide the minority votes after listening to the devil (shaitaan) person who had taken money from the BJP…. Keep in mind that if the BJP comes into the government then you will be in severe danger.”

Even more objectionable are her statements questioning the professionalism of our law enforcement agencies and her exhortations to the public to revolt against their authority. The EC notice dated 8 April refers to a speech made in Cooch Behar on 7 April: “Who gave so much power to them that the Central police are threatening the women without allowing them to cast their votes? I know under whose instruction they beat up and how they beat up. It is your duty to save the family of the people. If any of our mothers and sisters suffers a single stroke with the stick attack them with ladle, spuds… I am telling you. It is the right of women. And if any of our mothers and sisters is denied entry in the voting compartment all of you come out and revolt.”

In another speech she ranted: “I do not blame the Central forces because they have been instructed by the Union home ministry to support BJP candidates. There are Hindi-speaking outsiders. They are not from Bengal.”

No Indian can be an outsider in any part of India. However, Mamata Banerjee’s campaign rhetoric has been peppered with references to “outsiders” and a concerted attempt to drive a wedge between Indians of different ethnic and linguistic persuasions. Her obnoxious and insulting remarks directed against Gujaratis, “those pan masala-chewing, tilak-sporting people” from UP and “Hindi speaking outsiders” certainly warrant a strict censure.

Moreover, Mamata Banerjee’s sense of paranoia has no justifiable basis. She is not the first CM to be penalized by the EC. In 2019, UP CM Yogi Adityanath of the BJP was banned for 72 hours. And in the current election, she is not the only one under the EC scanner. Two BJP leaders are in the dock as well. The EC has banned BJP leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning for 48 hours and issued a show cause notice to West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh.

While imposing the 24-hour ban on Mamata Banerjee, the EC rightly surmised: “It is self-evident from the perusal of all reports that allegations mentioned in your hand-written note are factually incorrect, without any empirical evidence whatsoever and devoid of substance. In fact, it is a matter of deep regret that a media narrative was sought to be weaved hour after hour to misguide the biggest stakeholders, which is the voters, by a candidate who also happens to be CM of the state. At least this should have been appreciated that the ‘side show’ was fraught with immense potential to have an adverse impact on law and order across West Bengal and may be in some other states. And all this was being done when the election process was/is on. There could not have been a greater misdemeanour.”

Sensationalized, baseless accusations have been at the centre of Mamata Banerjee’s tirades and complaints. What is profoundly disturbing, however, is the despicable attempt to undermine the credibility of the EC, one of the robust institutions of our democracy, by innuendoes, disparaging remarks (such as dubbing the MCC as the Modi Code of Conduct) and by claiming that it is Amit Shah who is managing the elections and not the Election Commission.

It appears that in their antipathy to Modi and the BJP, the Opposition will not stop at anything even if it means destroying the institutions of our democracy. Election battles are won and lost, political parties and their leaders may come and go. But the sanctity of the Election Commission cannot be allowed to be sullied by anyone.

The Election Commission of India has by its deportment over the years proven to be an efficient and impartial umpire of our electoral process. Today, it is arguably the best election oversight body in the world, especially in the post Trump election fiasco era; an institution that makes us hold our heads high. No politician must be allowed to do anything or say anything that damages or weakens this hallowed bulwark of our democracy.