The Quran is a book of cosmic knowledge, a dictionary which defines the true meaning of what we see in the world around us.

The Quran says that “He (God) ordains all things. He makes plain His revelations.” (13:2) God ordains all things in that He manages the universe; He makes plain His revelations in that He explains its relevance in the Quran.

Observing the universe, one cannot fail to be struck by the wonder¬ful works of art, the ingenious displays of consummate skill, which lie before one. There are atoms, dancing around within matter. Two particles—without life—come together to mould a third object—a new life. Stars revolve in space, without the slightest deviation from their set speed. Tiny seeds are transformed into luxuriant trees.

Life in all its multiple forms seems like a torrent surging all around us, all these events, and many more, are happening in the universe, but they are happening silently. No cosmic event defines itself. Nothing speaks to man, revealing to him its inner significance.

Seeing this, a persontends to thinks that perhaps the universe is a collection of dumb masterpieces. Once again, the Quran comes to his rescue, telling him that the world, in all its manifold vitality, is not without purpose.

There will come a time when everything will be revealed in all its meaning, when a needle will be lodged on the record of the universe, and music will emerge from its hitherto silent groves.

For every vision there is a horizon in this world, but when the truth comes to light it will illuminate all things. All one’s questions will be answered. A person will take up the place which, in relation to reality, is rightfully his.