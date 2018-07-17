Under Trump, 2,000 children were detained, but under Obama, 300,000 children were removed and detained.

When Donald Trump was democratically elected the 45th President of the United States of America, the Democrats decided to create a “resistance” party to remove him from office. The face of political advocacy and the neo-liberal agenda for the new Democratic party is an extremely biased traditional media.

First, it was all about Russia, even though there is no evidence to support their allegations. Next, it was Stormy Daniels, and after that, it was immigration and the children separated from their parents. But no one seems to remember that children were removed from their parents during the Obama administration. Under Trump, 2,000 children were detained, but under Obama, 300,000 children were removed and detained. If people are so concerned about the children, where was the rage when the Obama administration was doing the exact same thing, only worse!?

No one complained or screamed or attacked. But as soon as Trump does the same thing, the liberal left is out in full force claiming that he is a racist and a white supremacist as well as misogynistic, sexist, anti-Semitic, xenophobic, homophobic, Islamophobic and a serial liar. They claim he’s a traitor or the next Hitler and that his supporters are all Nazis. And if you dare disagree, you are characterized as a racist and a Nazi as well.

I took the above picture at an NYC Trump protest on 30 July 2018. The woman’s ignorance regarding the Holocaust is repugnant and insulting. It’s all part of the wider propaganda campaign to delegitimize Trump at any cost. Obama, via his arm’s length nonprofit Organizing for Action, is actively involved in spearheading these radical protest groups to oppose Trump’s policies. One of the only promises Obama ever kept as President was cooking up tactics for the resistance. His nonprofit is responsible for many of these flash “mobs of resistance”.

In the history of America, no other past President has ever proactively interfered and “sowed so much discord” by throwing up roadblocks in front of the next administration’s policies. This repeated interference, as well as interference by past senior officials such as former Secretary of State John Kerry’s unethical and likely illegal policy meetings with foreign officials to influence US policy, gives the appearance of deep state actors seeking to stage a bloodless coup d’état.

Is it any wonder that, outside of New York and California, over 78% of America believes that today’s traditional media fabricates news with the intention to indoctrinate and deceive the public? The constant reporting of the spurious “Russia” allegations with zero evidence sows the real discord in our political system. The tone and tenor of the media and the demonization of Trump and his supporters by Hollywood stars as well as the Democrats’ failure to denounce the violent domestic terror organization ANTIFA is creating vitriol that is causing massive disruption to the fabric of our society.

According to a Harvard poll, 80% of media “coverage” of Trump has been negative. The editorial media, focusing more on ratings than news, sows more discord than Russia could have ever dreamed of. Why do our media and Hollywood stars never mention the record wealth inequality or the wasteful spending by the out-of-control military industrial complex? The media are not interested in delivering real news that impacts Americans; they are only interested in delivering a false narrative intended to indoctrinate anyone who still listens.

All these radical-left commentators operate with impunity no matter how much they ratchet up the anti-Trump rhetoric. Yet, if any conservative ever dares to say anything negative about liberal women or the beloved Obama family, immediate resignations and firings are demanded.

Chris Mathews used his national platform on MSNBC to call for political obstruction regarding Trump’s upcoming pick for the Supreme Court. Philippe Reines, Hillary Clinton’s Assistant Secretary of State, called for the pulling of fire alarms inside the Senate building to prevent a vote.

When five people were killed in a shooting at Maryland’s Capital Gazette newsroom, Rob Cox, the global head of Reuters, immediately wrote, “This is what happens when @realDonaldTrump calls journalists the enemy of the people. Blood is on your hands, Mr. President. Save your thoughts and prayers for your empty soul.”

Trump had nothing to do with the more than eight-year battle the shooter, Jarrod Ramos, was having with the Capital Gazette. But was Cox fired? Nope! Cox dehumanized Trump a little more with yet more media lies.

LIBERAL IDEOLOGY OF THE RESISTANCE: IDENTITY POLITICS AND VIRTUE SIGNALING

Our inclusive, tolerant left only demonstrates these qualities when you agree with them. If you disagree with their viewpoints, they become irrational and violent. They attempt to dehumanize you and refuse to allow any critical thought.

Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters openly called for “resistance” supporters to harass Trump administration officials.

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere… The people are going to turn on them. They’re going to protest. They’re going to absolutely harass them until they decide that they’re going to tell the President, ‘No, I can’t hang with you’.”

And the weak-willed left is listening. Recently, Sarah Sanders was refused service in a Virginia restaurant, the Red Hen, because she worked for President Trump. Sanders and her family left and went to the restaurant across the street at which point the owner of the Red Hen assembled a mob outside the restaurant to begin harassing Sanders and her family.

Trump’s Secretary of Homeland Security, Kirstjen Nielsen was harassed by an angry mob, including one employee from the Department of Justice, inside a Washington DC Mexican restaurant. They were shrieking, among other things, “No human being is illegal. You’re a villain who should be locked up. Abolish ICE. You will never eat in peace. No borders, no walls, sanctuary for all!” Nielsen was forced to leave.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and her boyfriend were spit on at the Mr. Rogers movie. A mob assembled to further harass Bondi when she departed the Tampa, Florida, movie theatre.

The deep state, liberal-left’s resistance and their lap-dog traditional fake news media are conducting an attack on the tens of millions of Americans who duly elected President Trump. Why don’t the media focus on real news that impacts the quality of life of real Americans? Why don’t they focus on the biggest wealth inequality gap in history or the hundreds who die every day from opioid abuse? Why do they focus on false narratives, ratings and profits? As the fake news media ratchet up the harassment, rhetoric and threatening behaviour and lose what little credibility they have left, it becomes clear that the neocons, media, Hollywood stars and radicalized left will not be happy until this ends in a civil war where citizens are killed!

Mitchell Feierstein is CEO of Glacier Environmental Fund and author of Planet Ponzi: How Politicians and Bankers Stole Your Future.