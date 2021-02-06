Bheekh is given to a Bhikhari and Bhiksha to a Bhikshu. One is lower and the other is higher than you. The Bhikhari (beggar) who you think deserves help can be helped in kind, daily needs, but not money. A Bhikshu, (one engaged in spiritual studies, learning, and teaching ) is entitled to be looked after for his physical needs, but the shastras allow him to ask for the bare minimum, food, and clothes bhiksha, not bheekh. Beggars at traffic intersections are not ‘at your doorstep’. By giving money to such beggars you may be encouraging idleness, exploitation, or even organised crime! If give you must, then clothes, food, and water, not money is best.

What about unwanted or unannounced guests at your doorstep? Guests are not beggars. Deal with the situation as you think best according to (desh, Kaal, and patra) ‘Place, Time and Person’ but a guest has to be dealt with politeness.

The family obligations come first for a householder. The shastra gives clear injunctions on this. Give one-tenth of one’s earnings to charity, but keeping in mind the needs of one’s family. He should have enough savings to provide for his family’s needs ‘for three years’ says Manu Smriti. ‘Needs’ are not ‘greeds’.

Giving of charity is advised to those who are faced with difficult situations or turbulence of the mind. The logic is that it helps in withdrawing the mind’s attention from ‘me and mine’, and corrects our perspective. This shift in the mind‘s focus helps a person to appreciate his blessings as a giver.

Lastly, exercising wisdom when giving charity is of prime importance. If your money goes to unworthy recipients, and is-used to enhance unworthy causes like drugs, alcohol, gambling dens, or exploiters and criminals, then you become an abettor in their crimes.

Prarthna Saran, President Chinmaya Mission Delhi. Email: prarthnasaran@gmail.com