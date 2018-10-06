The quiet rippling Ganges unripples the nerves. Incessantly flowing like the mind, unidirectional, disciplined, seeking a single destination, the Ocean. So should be the unidirectional force of the thought flow in a seeker’s mind. If a river breaks it’s bounds the onward rush loses vitality. Mental energy if allowed to flow into extroverted and multidirectional channels loses its thrust, sharpness and focus. Calmer the surface, cleaner the reflection. Pure divinity reflecting through a saint clearly belongs to the unruffled mind. The placid beauty of the moon can reflect only in placid waters. The sun can only hold calm waters in a scarlet embrace. It’s visage gets distorted and splintered in tumbling waters. Filthy gory and lewd trash pollutes our minds daily. The thought river carries it all! The choice is ours, to hold on to it or allow it to float by unnoticed and unsung. How can a wave claim identity, name or form? It is not ‘part of’ but ‘is’ the river. The entire water cycle, from sea to rain and river is one mass of water alone. When the entire universe is part of a grand design, how arrogant of man to claim individuality. Which is the “Reality”, the river or the riverbed? The riverbed sustains and conditions the flow, the depth, the direction, and the surface of the waters. Similarly, one’s desires, likes and dislikes condition our thoughts and behaviour. The Ganges glides with the imperious air of a ‘Giver’. An unattached mind sweeps past all, leaving all, neither clinging nor allowing anything to cling, grabbing nothing yet rejecting nothing. Receiving, yet hoarding nothing but offering it to her banks with lapping music. Finally she gifts it to the Ocean in love while she fuses her identity into him. Therefore, when the clouds ask her name, she replies, “Tat Twam Asi”—“I Am That”. Filthy, gory and lewd trash pollutes our minds daily. The thought river carries it all! The choice is ours, to hold on to it or allow it to float by unnoticed and unsung.