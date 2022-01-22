Greatly inspired by Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda’s pre-dawn meditation classes in Siddhabari, we were all up at 3:30 or 4 am. Chandan paste on our forehead, we scrambled quickly to the Satsang hall, eager to take the trip to the higher reaches of the mind. Some of us were very eager to move ahead far too quickly, so, such seekers were meditating morning, afternoon, evening and night.

One such enthusiast was my husband. One afternoon, as he was “meditating”, the tea bell invitingly rang at 3:30 pm.

So that I may not miss my evening cup of tea, I tiptoed into the room and quietly picked up my steel glass and spoon so as not to disturb the “meditator”. To my horror there was an ever so faint clang of the metal spoon in the glass. I squirmed, but the very next moment I laughed, as he, with his eyes still closed, said, “get a glass for me too”. So saying he continued with the “meditation”.

This was narrated to Gurudev that same evening. Oh! His laughter was such a delight to watch. He used this example in his talks later to show how easily the mind slips into habitual channels of distraction to reach out and hug the sense objects. Disciplining the senses is vital to meditation, as is the ability to totally focus the mind unmolested by wayward thoughts.

The trick lies in protecting the mind from undesired and unimportant garbage that tumbles in unchecked through the willingly receptive gates of the eyes, ears, nose and mouth. We not only receive but imprint on our minds the powerful media images of suffering, calamities and bloodshed from all over the world.

Then why be surprised when they throw up a stink in your meditating mind? Be a controller not the controlled.

Prarthna Saran, President Chinmaya Mission Delhi.