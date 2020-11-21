Are you presently facing a storm that has destabilised your inner person, forcing desperate questions? Yet outwardly we may be guilty of posting the best version of ourselves on social media. Are you afraid to open up for fear that if people knew your slip-ups they won’t like you? However, openness before God should not be a problem for us, since God knows all our waywardness, yet He loves and accepts us (Romans 5:8).

Kind David wonders at the way God knows everything about him. Therefore, this awareness becomes an opportunity to be vulnerable, asking God to reveal his sin: “Search me, God, and know my heart; test me and know my anxious thoughts. See if there is any offensive way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting” (Psalm 139:23-24). Indeed, David’s prayer is for God to examine his inner person and see its true devotion. Since the Lord knows and loves him, he is not afraid of God’s scrutiny.

We can only put our best step forward on the other side of our vulnerable prayer. When we ask God to examine our inner person, He will reveal where we need to make changes. The Holy Spirit convicts us, not to condemn us instead to repent and turn to God for His gracious power to strengthen us and to give us a joy-filled life (John 3:17). When we stop feeling like we have to impress God, we can start being transformed by Him.

Allow access to the Word and Spirit of God in every space of your life. Wherever God’s holy love pierces our life relations, His tender affection will prevail over our struggles, our condemnation, our fears and our resistance and then we will be strong. Never be focused on pointing out the faults of others rather be vulnerable before God and admit your waywardness.

Problems will come, and challenges will strain us, yet we should always remain open to the Lord Jesus to work in our lives and to mould us in His likeness.