Sudhir knows that challenges to spiritual living can create heightened levels of tension and our emotions rage and contradict what we know to be the promises of God. Enduring a long, ceaseless period of spiritual struggle makes it very easy to give in to extreme frustration and irritation. These emotions tend to dominate our life, creating friction with those around us. This is part of Satan’s strategy to defeat us spiritually.

In times like these we need to be honest about how we feel towards God. As the Bible teaches, “The Lord detests lying lips, but he delights in people who are trustworthy” (Proverbs 12:22). In our frustration, God would rather we be honest with Him and express how we feel. Fear can drive us to be dishonest with God about our emotions. However, the Scriptures teach us that God desires honesty above superficial worship.

Another important step we need to take is to avoid surrounding ourself with people who will cater to our emotions and have a pity party with us. We need some friends who are strong and who stand firm against the devices of the devil Resist the spiritual struggle with your words. Negative proclamations open doors to be on a slippery slope of spiritual downturn. We can slam those doors shut by counteracting them. We open our mouths and tell the enemy, “Satan, I resist you and I bind your lies. I break your power off my life and command you to go!” When you resist the Devil and speak the Word, the whole atmosphere changes! And Satan flees.

Jesus overcame temptations by quoting from the Scriptures, we should also do the same. The Bible teaches, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4: 6-7). Have you put this scripture into practice?