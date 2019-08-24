Pak’s former army chief said the Kartarpur Corridor should be used to send jihadis to destabilise Punjab.

Earlier in the week, a retired army chief and three former high commissioners of Pakistan to India were on a verbal tirade against India on TV. These tired and retired individuals did their country and themselves no good by talking unbridled nonsense. Who do they represent?

All four are of no consequences, even in Pakistan. The only way they can get some media attention is by calling India names. Pakistan is digging itself into a hole by its pathetic anti-India outpouring. Is anyone listening? No. At the United Nations Security Council only China sided with Pakistan—a bankrupt, failed state to which even the Islamic world pays no attention. The UK has called Pakistan’s bluff. It did not take Pakistan’s side at the informal meeting of the Council.

The Pakistan high commissioner to Sri Lanka cooked up the story that the President of Sri Lanka had agreed to mediate to resolve the so-called Kashmir dispute.

The office of Sri Lankan President categorically denied that any such suggestion had been made by the Sri Lankan head of state.

The Asia Pacific Group of the Financial Action Task Force met in Canberra from 18 to 23 August. It put Pakistan on the lowest step of non-cooperation and non-enforcement safeguards against terror financing and money laundering.

Pakistan was found to be non-complaint of 32 of the 40 compliance parameters. Additionally, on 11 “effectiveness” parameters Pakistan was placed at number 10.

Pakistan has been put on notice by the Asia Pacific Group. It has now to show sincerity in curbing terror financing to avoid getting blacklisted in October 2019 when the 15-month timeline ends on FATF’s 27-point action plan. FATF is the international body asked to keep a check on money laundering, terrorist financing and other related offences.

The former army chief also said the Kartarpur Corridor should be used by Pakistan to send Pakistani jihadis to destabilise Punjab. Has the retired general forgotten 1971? Don’t fool around with India. Balakot was a minor sample of India’s power. Keep off Kashmir or else…

***

Jairam Ramesh is a good friend of mine. He is among the very few of his party who is not given to chamchagiri. Additionally, he is an accomplished writer. His recently published biography attracted critical kudos and a wide sale. His biography on Krishna Menon (not among my favourite Indians) will come out in October. Rumour has it that he pens Sonia Gandhi’s speeches.

On Thursday, speaking at book launch, Jairam Ramesh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance model was not a negative story.

Demonising him all the time would be counter-productive. He added, “Unless we realise that he is doing things which people recognise which have not been done in the past, we are not going to be able to confront this guy.” Jairam said that Modi talked in a language that connected him with the people. “Let me tell you, it is not a completely negative story when it comes to economics of governance, the politics of governance is completely different.” He further said the social relations that had been created by Modi’s government were also different too.

Two well-known Congress leaders have agreed with Jairam Ramesh. These are Shashi Tharoor, MP, and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, MP. Shashi Tharoor is for a measured response: “I have argued for six years now that Narendra Modi should be praised whenever he says or does the right thing, which would add credibility to our criticism whenever he errs.”

On Friday Abhishek Manu Singhvi tweeted, “Always said demonising Modi is wrong. Not only he is PM of India, a one way opposition actually helps him.” Acts are always good, bad or indifferent, these must be judged issue wise. Not on a personal basis. He mentioned the Ujjwala scheme among Prime Minister Modi’s good deeds.

Former President PranabMukerjee’s daughter, Sharmishtha supported Singhvi.

Jyotiraditya Scindia and Bhupinder Singh Hooda both approved the Modi government’s abrogation of Article 370, contrary to the stand taken by their party.