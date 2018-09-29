In this world, one simply cannot get what one wants without paying the appropriate price for it. Peace, too, has its price. An individual or group can obtain peace only after paying the price. What is the price of peace? It is to tolerate loss.

This fundamental truth is narrated in the Quran thus: “We shall certainly test you with fear and hunger, and loss of property, lives and crops. Give good news to those who endure with fortitude.” (2:155)

In this world people will inevitably face different kinds of loss. Sometimes, they will face challenges from others.

At other times, they may face economic problems or loss of power, or they may be denied certain benefits that they consider to be their due.

If people do not tolerate their losses, it will easily result in dispute or conflict. But if they accept and tolerate their losses, it will enable them to live in peace.

There are some who tend to protest or engage in quarrel with others over what they have lost. This is laying the blame of one’s own shortcomings at the door of others.

Such an attitude which involves non-acceptance of one’s loss can only lead to further destruction. The right method is to tolerate the losses one has incurred and plan anew.

Being patient and tolerant in the face of loss one saves oneself from losing one’s balance. Despite being temporarily unsuccessful, one is able to preserve the ability to survey matters realistically and make new plans on the basis of what remains with one. Forgetting what one has lost, one is able to carry on with one’s purpose in life on the basis of what one still has. One acts with wisdom, not hopelessness, and once again picks up one’s journey ahead.

