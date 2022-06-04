I once asked an educated person about his family life. He replied that his family life was good and healthy. When I asked him what his formula for success was, he replied, “Non-interference”. This meant that neither he, nor his wife interfered in each other ’s affairs.

I agreed that this was the best principle for maintaining harmony in the home. God has endowed man and woman with different temperaments. Every man and woman is different. Therefore, in a marriage, the relationship stems from two different natures. And since God Himself created this difference, we have no power to change it. Instead of making futile attempts to change this difference, we should learn to adjust to it. This principle can be put into these words: The Art of Difference Management.

This difference is not evil. There is a great benefit hidden in it. Differences do not mean mere differences: they should be seen as representing two different capabilities. If both men and women had uniform capabilities, they would be able to achieve very little. For, the absence of uniformity is the secret to intellectual development. It has rightly been said, “When everyone thinks alike, no one thinks very much.” Therefore, the policy of non-interference is the best policy for a normal and happy life, both at home and in the outside world.