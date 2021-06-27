What do I possess in this world ?
The Sunsets are mine
and all the Moonrises
Even the fugitive one
of the New Moon
Signifying the end of a Full Moon cycle
and the beginning of another
All the stars were mine, unset diamonds
Kept in the velvet box of night
The Oceans were mine
Holding salty hands
Playing ring-a-ring-a-roses around
This globe they hold as a sphere
The Winds are mine
Those passing lovers of the Sea
Which never linger,
expertly drawing up wave kisses
on the surface tension
Love for You was mine
to wear as satin lingerie
as I head to the gym
My love for You was constant
Your name I whisper
love and secrecy forming a prayer
And yes the killer Trishul You plant
In my heart was also mine
Bearing me towards
You
— Lakshmi Bayi