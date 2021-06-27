What do I possess in this world ?

The Sunsets are mine

and all the Moonrises

Even the fugitive one

of the New Moon

Signifying the end of a Full Moon cycle

and the beginning of another

All the stars were mine, unset diamonds

Kept in the velvet box of night

The Oceans were mine

Holding salty hands

Playing ring-a-ring-a-roses around

This globe they hold as a sphere

The Winds are mine

Those passing lovers of the Sea

Which never linger,

expertly drawing up wave kisses

on the surface tension

Love for You was mine

to wear as satin lingerie

as I head to the gym

My love for You was constant

Your name I whisper

love and secrecy forming a prayer

And yes the killer Trishul You plant

In my heart was also mine

Bearing me towards

You

— Lakshmi Bayi