John was elated to know that all disciples of Christ have the Holy Spirit. “If anyone does not have the Spirit of Christ, he does not belong to Christ” (Rom. 8:9). John was humbled to be one of Jesus’ many disciples who have the Holy Spirit. Joyfully, he acknowledged Jesus as Lord of his life.

John, however, wondered why he still struggled with living a holy life and dealing with temptations. Soon he realised that turning to Christ does not perfect us. We are still sinners. “For the sinful nature desires what is contrary to the Spirit, and the Spirit what is contrary to the sinful nature” (Gal. 5:17). John acknowledged he needed help from other believers.

If you read the Bible you will see that most of Apostle Paul’s letters are written to disciples of Christ to motivate them to holy living. The Holy Spirit works through the motivation and encouragement of fellow Christians.

Do you have spiritual accountability friends, people who are caring and with whom you can be transparent? Christians who have fallen into some sort of scandal have not been accountable to anyone. We need to become vulnerable by seeking out those to whom we can be accountable. “Submit to one another out of reverence to Christ” (Eph. 5:21). This honours the Holy Spirit.

We are members of the body of Christ and “joined together and held together” (Eph. 4:16) we grow into the likeness of Christ. No one is so mature and spiritual that they do not need to fellowship with the Body of Christ. Otherwise we may come to think we are above the Word and that our relationship with God bypasses the church. “Let us not give up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but let us encourage one another—and all the more as you see the Day approaching” (Heb.10:25). The indwelling Holy Spirit empowers us to live Christ like lives.