Disappointment comes to those who make an appointment with the future. We expect love from all but never learn to give love. We “expect” success, “expect” good academic results, “expect” profits, “expect” justice, but all those expectations are from “others” and the world around, neither of which is in your control.

A.P.J. Kalam was asked, “who hurt you?” His wise reply was “my expectations”. With every expectation arises the fear of disappointment. Any fear invites tragedy into the present to darken your day.

You yourself create the monster of failure with your thoughts and breathe life into this happiness devouring tyrant, then tremble. Self mastery of your thoughts crowns you as the King of circumstance. Choose your thoughts wisely.

It is every man’s right to strive and achieve, but if he begs for the result, he remains a beggar. Man’s vision and thoughts create his world, happy or unhappy. The art of living an unsullied happiness is to be happy not “because of” but “in spite of”.

No love can last if it is “because of”. Situations, people, objects and your own mind, all change, and so shall your “because of” love.

The “in spite of” love unshackles your chains of dependence.

An attitude of unconditional acceptance of people and situations around you, that you cannot change, as Prasad, without criticism or insistence on change, is the key to peace. Just as you accept Prasad in a temple without questioning the “what”, “why not” or “how little” of it, so also, when you accept life with joy and thankfulness it is termed as Prasad Bhakti. This Bhakti is an unquestioning and unconditional love for and trust in your Lord as a caring father who knows what is the best for you.

Prarthna Saran, President Chinmaya Mission New Delhi.

Email: prarthnasaran@gmail.com