How do we pray? We pray to our heavenly Father through Jesus Christ in the power of the Holy Spirit. We pray because God is a prayer hearing and prayer answering God.

Paul, the apostle of Jesus Christ, prayed for spiritual strength, as written in Ephesians 3:14-21. We too can personalise this prayer for ourselves, like Emma did; “I praise and thank You God for You saved me for a purpose, and You have a plan for my life that exceeds my wildest hopes and dreams. Father, I bow my knee to You, the God of heaven and earth from whom we receive our identity. I pray that by Your glorious riches You would strengthen me on the inside through the power of Your Holy Spirit. May Christ truly live in my heart and live through me as I place my faith in You.

Help me to understand with all of the saints the breadth, length, depth, and height of Your love which surpasses all knowledge. Fill me with all of Your fullness—Your wisdom, strength, and power—so that I would live constantly to Your glory.

Now unto You, Father, who is able to do exceedingly far above all that I ask or can imagine, be the glory in the church through Christ Jesus throughout all the ages and forever.”

This prayer is a source of spiritual formation, as we journey by faith with the one true and living God. Read this prayer over and over again, and mediate on what you are asking God to do for your life. Fill your mind, imagination and heart with how great God is and that how He wants us to live in communion with Him and God’s people.

Prayer is a two-way communication with God. Therefore, it is imperative that we listen to God when He is speaking to us. As we make prayer our lifestyle, we will be empowered to live joyful lives and bless others.