Opposition parties are trying to create discontent and agitation, but progress of society and nation cannot be achieved through conflict.

“Taking advantage of the difficulties and shortcomings of the government is a part of the politics of the opposition, but creating difficulties to harass the government is not conducive to democracy. For the last few months, many opposition parties have been doing the same. Their aim is to create discontent among Muslims, Dalits and women and provoke them. But it will not benefit anyone.” “If the fear of unemployment creates a feeling of insecurity, then it is understandable. This is a human social problem troubling people, so we are also worried.

There should be an appropriate number of employment opportunities according to the abilities and expectations of young people. But there is only one solution to unemployment: agriculture and industries should be developed on a large scale. For this, the efforts of all sections of the people, i.e., the entire nation, will be required.”

Can the above quotes be from the current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, or any of his associates? No, both these examples are quotes of then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, 42 years ago in 1980. The first quote is an answer to a question by Mrs Gandhi on 18 November in the Malayalam newspaper Mathrubhumi in Kerala. The second is an excerpt from the speech given at Delhi University on 1 April 1980. It is appropriate to mention these because in recent months, Congress (I), i.e., the party authorised by the name of Indira Gandhi, and its allies, are trying to create discontent and agitation by using these issues as weapons. But this cannot fulfil the real goal of progress of society and the nation.

It will be said, ironically, that some groups and some political parties in India are trying to ignite the fire of dissatisfaction in the country with their narrow and discriminatory views and views of society. Despite 75 years of independence, it is not that some organisations and elements have been used to create dissatisfaction, tension, and violence in different parts of the country. Terrorists or Naxalites spread disturbances with foreign aid from Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab to the Northeast or Jharkhand-Chhattisgarh-Andhra-Odisha. Not that this is a government perception or propaganda of recent years, but from the Indira era. The security agencies of the Modi Raj have been underlining this. In many cases, since sufficient evidence of foreign contacts and funding has not been proved in the courts, it cannot be said that this is mere apprehension. Foreign powers, terrorist organizations, and their puppets do all kinds of deceit. Their goal is to stop the chariot of socio-economic development by any means.

India’s independence came from a political revolution, during which the emphasis was on rights, not work and responsibility. These demands have been increasing continuously. Due to this, the economic difficulties have increased. No success can be achieved without discipline.

Even huge rivers have two banks. If the shore is broken, then disaster comes. As long as there is discipline on both sides, then its immense power can be used well for everyone. After all, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is talking about the same discipline and cooperation of everyone in socio-economic development. Balance in different areas is also necessary for self-reliance. Not only the Prime Minister, but the Supreme Court of the country has also expressed the need to curb the trend of unnecessary freebies. When some parties or organisations make more and more inducements or promises on elections or other occasions, confusion and anarchy arise in society. Providing minimum necessities of living to the poor people like bread, clothes, houses, education, health, gas, toilets, etc. cannot be called a temptation. No one can object to providing them with all possible self-employment, skill development facilities, necessary seeds, water, fertilizers, etc. in farming. But how is economic progress possible by making only government babu or soldiers like the British Raj, fighting for the necessity of the job, leading to agitation, demanding free electricity or other facilities without the basis of income? If roads, bridges, power stations, solar power stations, drinking water, and employment opportunities are to be created on a large scale, then industries will have to be expanded. For industries, more domestic and foreign capital will have to be invested by the private sector than by the government. But if some political or other elements-organizations oppose such capital investment and obstruct it, then how will the goal of overall economic development be achieved? In this country, there has always been the influence of different political parties and ideas in different states and their priorities may also be different, but the stream of development will be the same. It has to be remembered that the happiness or problems of metropolitan cities like Delhi and Mumbai are not representative of the whole of India. Along with cultural and geographical diversity, the problems, priorities, and happiness of the people of different regions are also different. For all-around development, political and socio-economic activities should be conducted and implemented keeping everyone in mind. Conflict cannot and should not be the ultimate weapon of power or opposition.

The author is editorial director of ITV Network India News Aaj Samaj.