Why do you keep poking your nose into the spirit world? They’re dead, why don’t you leave them in peace? Why do you want to disturb them? Why do you want to communicate with them and the other world? These and other questions on the same lines come my way every now and then, and each time, I too share what I have said and written many times.

In my mind, there are no doubts : don’t disturb spirits unless the circumstances are truly compelling. But at the same time, don’t “close” yourself to spirits, especially if a spirit is trying to reach out to you. There has been more than one occasion when I and others like me have been able to help earthbound spirits break free from their bonds. There has been more than one occasion when I and others have been able to convey an important message from a departed soul to a loved one on earth and vice versa.

In any case, being in touch with disembodied souls is a different matter when it comes to spirits who are already roaming on earth, visiting it or inhabiting it. There’s no way—at least none that I know of—where you can compel a spirit to come down to earth from the astral world or beyond. Generally speaking, in my experience, getting rid of an unwanted spirit is usually more difficult than invoking or summoning an unwilling spirit. My firm belief and analysis : contact with spirits and the other world depends upon circumstances.

While there are no two views that spirits should not be disturbed, there are often circumstances that necessitate such communion. In an example I’ve given earlier too, a friend’s husband died in a road accident. Nobody could find a will or any papers related to any bank or property transaction. He had left behind a wife, two small children and elderly parents. Ultimately, a decision was taken to contact him, and he was able to reveal where to find the papers.

Naturally, when dealing with such spirits, the question of ‘disturbance’ doesn’t arise. And actually, they are often the conduit for passing on messages to others who cannot or do not want to travel back to earth. They also bring back information about others who are in the spirit state, and sometimes this information reveals startling details like where they have been reborn. Sometimes, there is advice for people on earth from loved ones who have passed away.

In more ways than one, it is impossible to isolate oneself totally from the spirit world. It is also worth keeping in mind that quite apart from ghost stories or uncanny encounters narrated by well known personalities, beliefs and rationalists and so on, spirit worship or spirit offerings have always been a part of many cultures, religions and cults.

As another example, there are many old graves, samadhis and spirits in and around Delhi’s Spirit Forest, which I’ve written about often. In the ancient temple of Goraknath, for instance, there is, along with other samadhis, an 1876 dated samadhi of a sadhu. Further up, there are twin graves known as the “Sayyad ki kabar”. In an inspiring example of co-existence of different faiths, a small temple of Goddess Durga-Kali has been erected against one of the walls of the Sayyad ki kabar. Closeby, there are other graves. Under the spreading boughs of a keekar tree is the unostentatious grave of “Pir sahib”. An old wall built by royal rulers runs near this grave with a staircase leading up to another graveyard. It is said that these graves, and another grave at a lower level are those of royal disciples of the “Pir”.

There is the Kutta-Billa ka kila with two graves believed to be of a royal dog and cat. Towards the Mehrauli side is a Dargah popularly known as the Dargah of Ashiq Allah. There are many graves here and an old well whose water is credited with magical qualities. On the rooftop of this Dargah are several other graves.

In the evenings and mornings, there are a few joggers and exercise buffs on the fairly well maintained, shady pathways in the forest. And at odd spots in the forest, can be spotted Delhi Development Authority employees who take care of the forest, a couple of goat herdsman, a handful of village women collecting firewood and some children collecting berries. But once again, coming face to face with them is a matter of chance.

What you do encounter frequently are peacocks in gorgeous plumage and many other birds, squirrels, occasionally deer, nilgai and other smaller animals, beautiful butterflies. And frequently, unseen forms shadow you, particularly when you’re close to or passing by any of the graves. Sometimes, you hear the patter of feet right behind you and a discreet cough but there is no one around. This pattern is repeated after every few yards. Often, you hear the sound of voices close at hand, but again there is no one to be seen. At other times, peacocks and other animals and birds give out alarm calls—but don’t flee from the area, and soon you begin to sense an unseen presence.

Close to the famous Qutub Minar in New Delhi, this very unusual forest which I’ve named the Spirit Forest is officially known as Sanjay Van. While visiting this forest of spirits is a fascinating experience at so many different levels, it is not for those who are weak of heart or spirit—you have to be spirited if you want to explore the forest of spirits. The majority of spirits in the Spirit Forest are of those who had reached a certain high stage of spiritual evolution during the course of their life time and are free from the cycle of birth and re-birth.

But then why are they still linked to earth? There are many reasons, the chief being that even though they are now in a spirit state, their evolutionary journeys are still continuing, and a part of that journey is connected with doing certain things on earth… The spirit world is no ordinary world and there is so much about it that is and will always remain unknown. Similarly, the debate on the pros and cons of communicating with spirits and the other world will always remain alive, and so will the questions tossed at me.