Hard to fight the fifth column and Pak-inspired jihad with hands tied behind back.
Partisan politics has come back to life again after a few days of restraint and show of unity over Pulwana. Netas are back to doing what they are best at, that is, pointing fingers at one another. Even TV channels have returned to normal, with one of the oldest English language channels wearing its obsessive anti-BJP-ism on its sleeve. And the one equally partisan in the opposite direction is back to scoring “exclusives” nightly with its daily feed from the ruling party circles. Partisanship being the staple of the democratic politics everywhere, I intend to be honest to the binder of this column.
So here it goes. Partisan politics allows one to un-see the plank in one’s eye while criticising the mote in the rival’s. The Congress Party has begun to talk of intelligence failure, lack of effective response, an attempt to exploit Pulwama for partisan ends, etc., etc. Whatever the truth in these charges, there is no denying that the Grand Old Party is the biggest culprit on this score. Indeed, it is unlikely that any party would be capable of matching its perfidious record during its heyday.
Only the squeamish will hesitate to hold the maternal great-grandfather of the current head of the family firm for the humongous blunders committed, the price of which has been paid and is still being paid by successive generations of Indians. Because Nehru’s critics have said this before, it does not lose its relevance. Since he and his progeny have ruled India for decades, the project to idolise him as a demi-god, while being totally oblivious to his Himalayan follies, is unending.
But anyone with a modicum of concern for cold facts can see whether it is the costs of a bloody and half-baked Partition, or a half-finished task in Kashmir within weeks of that cataclysmic transfer of population on the basis of religion, largely from one part to the other, leaving millions dead and maimed, while rendering many more refugees in their own land, Nehru played the blunderbuss to the hilt. His motivation was two-fold: one, personal antipathy towards Jinnah, far better educated and successful—while, as Firaq Gorakhpuri said of Nehru, “Vakalat na chaley to kaum ka neta banja (failed in legal profession so become leader of the nation)”—and, therefore, not to work with him on any terms; and two, to occupy the prime ministerial chair after spending years in gilded prisons, even as ordinary Congress workers suffered all manner of hardships in real jails and outside.
I have no hesitation in asserting that the partition was a huge tragedy for people on both sides of the Radcliffe Line, but once decided on religious lines, its logic ought to have been followed by both the moth-eaten India and the newly-created Pakistan. Speaking the plain truth might sound jarring on secularist-liberal ears, brought up on Family-inspired propaganda and patronage, but the fact is leaving the logic of the division has meant a huge fifth column amidst us, whereas they barely have one Hindu or Sikh left in Pakistan. Besides, Hindus do not accord primacy to religion over personal interest.
I remember how in Karachi every time there was communal trouble in India the few Hindus brave enough to stay back would shutter their shops and quiver under their beds fearing violent reprisals. Indeed, the Soni Halwai in one of the narrow bazaars changed his name to the odd-sounding Sony. A hundred per cent Hindu Punjabi, he did not have a remote connection to the famous Japanese electronic brand.
I know I will be told that I am toeing a communal agenda. If it is, so be it. Calling a spade a spade has never bothered me. I invite the professional secularists to go and prove their faith in a syncretic culture by living in Kashmir for a few months. It is easy to pontificate from a distance, but facing the reality and then mouthing those homilies will be difficult. Feel the pain of the Pandits, whom the secular State threw at the mercy of the jihadi wolves. Think of the extremely dangerous terrain the security forces have to brave every living moment in the valley of death and destruction. Go and experience their life-on-the-edge.
It is pointless that we could not have annulled Article 370 when Jinnah made tatters of the promise to treat people of all religions equally. Tens of thousands taken in by his assurance stayed back only to hurry back to India once the hostile Muslims bared their fangs. Pragmatism had won over hope and, dare I say, secularism. If Nehru and Co. were really secularist, why did they rely on religion as the only marker for the Partition? That surrender was the biggest display of communalism. Because of which we are still paying a huge price—in precious lives and resources lost daily in Kashmir and elsewhere.
Let us leave Partition, Kashmir and Pakistan alone. Come to China. A woolly-headed Nehru, totally uninformed by a sense of reality, despite warnings by the likes of Sardar Patel, Acharya Kriplani, Dr Lohia, Vajpayee and others about the trouble brewing at our northeastern border, contemptuously ignored them. He trusted a highly doctrinaire Krishna Menon than widely respected Opposition leaders. No, not even in his own Home Minister.
And once the Chinese shook him up from deep slumber, he most unthinkingly, not unlike the Red Queen, ordered the Army: “Off with his head!” Within days, the barefoot Army, without proper winter clothing and commanded by the sycophantic generals, the Thapars, the Kauls, et al, was beaten to pulp. Nehru got a shock of his life, going on the radio to supposedly commiserate with the people of Assam, but actually leaving them at their own mercy. The great man’s memorable words, his own version of Churchillian resoluteness to rouse the nation: “My heart goes out to the people of Assam.” A defeated Nehru’s AIR broadcast came to shame him so much that he had those words excised from the official record.
The short point is: Nehru’s heirs should be the last persons to throw stones at others. If India is hard put to overcome the internal challenges, these are of the making of their great grandfather albeit on the maternal side. We find it hard that they should talk of intelligence failure, a lack of tough approach to the domestic agents of the enemy. And when any government seeks to deal tough with the quislings, they protest because they rely on their votes for winning elections. Like the other day Rahul Gandhi told a group of hand-picked Muslims that the Congress was their party and would promote their interests. Only a couple of months earlier, Rahul was sporting the janeu over his kurta and the vermillion mark on his forehead while proclaiming to be a Shiv bhakta. That was when the Assembly elections were on in the Hindi belt. In short, cometh the election, cometh the new mask of the young-old-man of the latest generation of the Nehru-Gandhi family.
And before you laud Indira Gandhi over the creation of Bangladesh, remember that job was done by the Pakistan army, while we merely acted as a catalyst. Also, it did not take long for a secular Bangladesh to anoint itself an Islamic Republic.
PS: After reading the above, if some busybodies in the Editors’ Guild want me to be ejected out, they are welcome. Hypocrisy is a virtue I have never held dear.
Replies to “Pulwama: India still paying price of Nehru’s blunders”
It is always a relief to read the analytical sobriety with which Virendra Kapoor graces his observations on the politics of the day. In this present article, however, he misses one point. And that goes to the heart of the problem which perennially confronts the politicians who have been ruling the country, in particular, the Hindus among the political class of all parties. And that is their unwillingness, or ignorance, or incapability, to acknowledge the reality of the sea while strolling on the beach. That is, the obsession of seeing Islam as merely a religion, when in fact, it is a Politics. One is baffled that the Congress leaders, under the leadership of Gandhi and Nehru and Patel, would not have learned from Maulana Kalam Azad and other Muslim intellectuals, especially among the Nationalists, the lot of Zakir Hussein , M. C.Chagla, Humayun Kabir, et al, the distinctive psychology of the Muslim, and above all, the effortlessness of the Muslim gliding into the political sensitivity which is laced with a raw hatred of the Kaffir Hindu, a hatred which the Muslim pours out with a clear conscience because it is enjoined by Allah. Despite a thousand years of Muslim violence and of destruction of the synthetic Hindu-Buddist-Jaina civilisation, that the Hindu leadership, even among the RSS elite, would compulsively, like ostriches, sink in the sands of a sterile, unrequited, bhai-bhaiism, and allow the followers of the QaidiAzam to get away with his reversal of the History of India and claim the right, and the justice, to avenge Muslim victimhood. In short, for almost a century Islam in India has been more a political than a religious force. All that is religious in Islam is the minimalist recitation of the kalima in the presence of 2 Believers and the five obligatory duties. The rest is politics. The ostrich policy is summarised with the unrealistic, vacuous, misleading, sarva dharma sama bhava. No Christian, no Muslim believes in this supposed generosity, broad-mindedness, signified by this empty formula bereft of any acceptance by Muslim and Christian theologies. The failure of Hindu politics in Kashmir has been – and this IS the paradox – the weakness of all attempts to confront the Kashmir conundrum with its mixture of Pakistani terror and of indigenous separatism. Political Islam understands Force. It is contemptuous of weakness, of talks of amicable social harmony. The Muslim is arrogant, he feel superior because he believes in words written by Allah. He looks down on the Hindu. In the 1930s Maulana Muhammad Ali said that the worst Musalman was better than Mahatma Gandhi. Muslim minorities remain quiet in countries ruled by strong, stern autocratic power, such as Tsarist and later Stalinist Russia, and Imperial China. As majorities Muslims are intolerant: Pakistan is the latest example of this Muslim characteristic. Muslim minorities are turbulent, as they are now in Thailand, in France, Britain, Belgium, in Germany. The Chechens raised a huge ruckus in the Russia of Eltsin. Faithful to the history of Russia, Putin knew how to respond to Chechen revolt and succeeded in reducing the Chechens to obedience and tranquillity. In India no central government as moved its Vote Banks to offer at lest an opinion on Kashmiri separatism. Why? How is the Muslimness of the Bihari or UP Muslim different from the Muslimness of Kashmir and Jammu Muslim? What do Muslims in Up & Bihar think or feel about the separatists of Kashmir and about Pakistani interventions in Kashmir? And why is there never any discussion about Political Islam even by the RSS ideologues with the theologians of the Deoband School? Why are there so many Muslims in Europe who publish reasoned criticisms of Islam and of the Holy Book while in India the Muslim “intellectuals” are so keen to flaunt their secularism while holding on to the Sharia, without ever saying one word on Allah’s denunciations of the Kaffir who, as such, irrespective of whatever virtues they may have, must be victimised as a sacred task to be performed even without any provocation by the pious believer. These anti-Kaffir injunctions – and they are many, many – constitute the hidden part of the Muslim iceberg. The bhai-bhaiism relates to the secularity veneer camouflaging the top of the iceberg and gets addressed with the vacuous repetitions of : sarva dharma sama bhava! Islam is politics more than a religion. It has always been political. Only in India do Hindus refuse to recognize the sea of Political Islam, while walking on the beach of Muslim neighbourhood. And their thereby getting damned!
WERE THEY BLUNDERS OR WELL PLANNED ONES?