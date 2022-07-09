In the 4th chapter, the Quran states that men are the protectors (Qawwam) of women. (4:34) The word used by the Quran is Qawwam, and it has the same connotation as the word ‘boss’ used today.

The word ‘boss’ seemingly appears to convey the meaning that one is the ruler, and the other, ruled. But Qawwam has a different meaning. Qawwam refers to administration, rather than ‘ruling’, or being ‘superior’ to a woman.

Today, the concept of ‘boss’ or ‘bossism’ is widely known. With this example, we can understand the concept of Qawwamiat. Qawwamiat means that a man is the head of the family, just as there is a head in an institution or a company. This ‘head’ or ‘boss’ runs the administration of the company, but this does not mean that he ‘rules’ it.

The common adage goes, “The boss is always right.” This does not mean that the boss is superior, but that for an organisation to function successfully, someone with authority and responsibility is needed at its helm.

Similarly, a home is also an institution. And likewise, a head or a boss is required to run this institution successfully. It is in this regard that the Quran calls a man a qawwam.

The Qawwam of any home has the position of a manager or an administrator, standing above members of equal position. A home could become a prey to anarchy if this principle were not accepted.

Being a boss means having responsibility for, not superiority over, another. Similarly, Qawwamiat is also a responsibility. It serves an administrative purpose rather than asserting superiority over one another. If the difference between this practical need and ideological authority is fully understood, then the concept of Qawwamiat will be easy to understand.