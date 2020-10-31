When God’s people drift away in pursuit of security in houses built on sand, they are sure to be brought low, because of their self-reliance and rejection of God’s message. Yet God waits for people to come to their senses. In such a situation, prophet Isaiah spoke to God’s people pointing to the foolishness of such a course, because by rejecting trustworthy help offered by God, they would be distressed, as though a high wall had suddenly collapsed. Isaiah spoke with prophetic authority when he called upon people, “In repentance and rest is your salvation, in quietness and trust is your strength” (Isaiah 30:15. ).

God offers the promise of protection so that God’s people need not look to passing phases to help at all. They can trust God and His promise. Trusting God’s promise means returning to God in repentance. If there is evident disobedience in our lives, we must return to the ways of the Lord. Our out-and-out disobedience is never harmonious with real trust in God’s promise. Returning has the idea of drawing close to the Lord.

Trusting God’s promise implies rest. When we trust God, it’s like being in our mother’s arms; where we feel secure. In God, we have an incomparable provider and guard. We can rest in God and when we do, it shows we truly trust in God’s promise.

Trusting God’s promise means quietness. You don’t need to argue for your side when God is on your side. Be quiet before Him and before others. It shows that you trust Him. Trusting God’s promise gives confidence. As children we cannot give in to despair or fear; a follower of Christ Jesus can never be hopeless. Hopelessness is sinful. Jesus rose from the dead. Are we encountering situations which shake us and rob us of our peace and joy? We know God can and will come through and we have deep confidence in our God who loves.