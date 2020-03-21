Jonathan pensively ponders as the coronavirus pandemic painfully continues to claim lives and trample underfoot the secure foundations of world systems. Is there light beyond the dark tunnel, what do we do, where do we turn? Are we left feeling victimised, helpless and hopeless? A word from our loving God, however, brings light and renewal of life.

Jonathan believes the living God is the source of all life and He listens and speaks. He remembers God spoke through the prophet Isaiah to His people when they were in distress: God said, “In repentance and rest is your salvation, in quietness and trust is your strength” (30:15). These two words from the Lord, salvation and strength, are music to our ears in the enveloping disease and despair.

When we are still before God, His words are a balm to our soul. The virus has exposed our vulnerability, reinforced our need for interdependence and our ultimate dependence on our Creator God. The reality of God is experienced in communion. Jesus made enemies of religious leaders when He ate and had fellowship with the lost, whom the religious preferred to call sinners.

In turning to God in repentance lies our salvation. The experience of being still positions us to be ministered to by the Holy Spirit, who imparts to us freedom and strength. Only in silence can we hear from the Lord and trust in His unfailing word. The lifestyle we are caught in makes these two virtues difficult if not impossible to consistently practice.

God’s love reaches out to all. Isn’t this what is needed in a time such as this? Let’s not be quick to assign blame and call names rather show faith, hope and love and practice compassion and care. In this period of quiet calm, let’s reflect on the love of the crucified God for His creation. Let us take all necessary precautions and single-mindedly trust in our Heavenly Father for strength. Our rescue is not in self-reliance.