I am not sure if President Donald Trump has a black friend.

41 Harefields,

Oxford, OX2 8NS

My dear Natwar Singh,

When your instructions about sending you the proofs of my book on Hinduism came it had not even gone to press. It was sent last month, and I am afraid I cannot expect the proofs to come before April or May. Let me know how I can send a bound copy to you conveniently. In the meanwhile, the TLS has published a long extract (7000 words) from the introduction, which gives my general appraisement in rational terms of the character of Hinduism as a religion. There are, of course, many other things in the book. I wonder if you see the TLS. As the issue for February 3 was a special Indian issue you may at least have seen it. You may have also heard about it.

Today I am writing with a self-seeking purpose, actually for my eldest son Dhruva. He works at present as Professor in the Institute of Mass Communications in Delhi. He is not very happy there, because he feels he has little opportunity to do artistic work there, being burdened with routine work. So he has applied for the post of lecturer in photography at the Evelyn Home College of Commerce and Applied Arts at Lusaka under the Dept. of Education and Vocational Training of the Govt. of Zambia. He has given as reference a Zambian and Mr. Ashok Mitra…if you could offer yourself as reference. As his application has been sent off, and I came to know about it only yesterday, I thought I might ask you to write to the College, and if possible recommend him. I shall also be greatly obliged if you could use whatever influence you have there. I assure you that I shall ask nothing from you than what you think of his qualifications. He nothing from you than what you think of his qualification. He will have to justify his selection by his own work. Please let me know what you can do. If you would rather not intervene I would accept that. But I think you would not object to be a reference as to character, etc.

I am writing a long article—to be published in 2 parts for Khushwant Singh, taking your remarks on me as peg. You have said that if I am regarded as an Anglophile that is my doing. I am going to explain in what way I am Anglophile or pro-British, and in what way my critics are Anglophile and patriotic. It will be huge fun. I am sure you get the I.W.I.2 at Lusaka. If you do not I shall send you a clipping.

With all good wishes to you and your wife I remain,

Yours very sincerely,

(Nirad C. Chaudhuri)

* * *

Even in 2020 the shameful issue of colour has not disappeared. The blacks are discriminated against in not so subtle ways in various spheres of life. I am not sure if President Donald Trump has a black friend. Does he have black in his Cabinet? If so, what post does he hold?

Chilling details have emerged of the “murder” of George Floyd, who was suffocated to death on 25 May in Minneapolis. When the bigoted anti-black policeman put his knee on Floyd’s neck he said he could not breathe and was “going to die here”. More than twenty times he said he could not breathe. The police officer paid no heed. Floyd said, “Momma, I love you. Tell my kids I love them. I am dead.”

According to the transcript, at one point, Floyd insisted that they were going to kill him. Officer Derek Chauvin shouted, “Then stop talking, stop yelling, it takes a heck of a lot oxygen to talk.”

Michael Holding, a West Indian, one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time, said in Southampton the other day, “Over the years, people have been brain washed by an education system that portrayed the black race negatively and refused to acknowledge its contribution to humanity’s advantage.” History, he said, was written by the conqueror, not by those who are conquered, history is written by those who do the harm, not by those that get harmed.

Racism in America has been given new life during Mr Trump’s years in the White House. Reverend Martin Luther King Jr must be turning in his grave.