The positive response to the Bharat Jodo Yatra spearheaded by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has ensured that the grand old party would be playing the most prominent role as and when a coalition of outfits opposed to the BJP is constituted.

The Yatra, which has passed through multiple states, has left its mark and the maximum impact is likely to be felt both in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh when the Assembly polls take place next year. In Karnataka, the Congress has a very strong state leadership largely because of Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shiva Kumar. In addition, the fact that the new party chief and veteran politician, Mallikarjun Kharge also hails from the state could be a bonus factor.

In Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath has a very wide acceptance and is considered to be the supreme leader by almost all factions. He had conducted the Madhya Pradesh leg of the Yatra with his expertise in going through all the minute details. By organizing Rahul’s visit to the Mahakaal temple, the former Chief Minister demonstrated that he would not allow the BJP to walk away with the Hindu agenda while ensuring that the minorities and other support groups of the Congress remain with it.

In Rajasthan and Haryana also, both Hindi speaking states, the Yatra has so far received a very good response. Both Ashok Gehlot and Bhupinder Singh Hooda are also good organisers and know how to carry the people with them. The inconclusive Haryana leg would commence from next week with a large rally planned at Panipat.

Although the Yatra would have a brief passage in Uttar Pradesh, yet the reactions of state leaders who are not with the BJP, indicates that the impact would be there as well. Akhilesh Yadav and some others have decided not to support the Yatra but have reiterated their opposition to the divisive politics of the BJP.

During its entry into the national capital, Rahul Gandhi received a tremendous welcome even though the orgaisational support was found wanting because of a weak local unit. This was pointed out by the former president to both the State leaders as well as the Congress in-charge Shakti Sinh Gohil.

Earlier during its legs through Kerala and Maharashtra, the Congress appeared to have been rejuvenated. However, those who are managing the things behind the scenes should ensure that care is taken not to offend the common people. For instance, in Maharashtra after Nanded, there was no point in bringing in the Savarkar issue. Similarly, while Rahul was in Gujarat, he could have avoided meeting Medha Patkar as that would have been a politically correct action since the activist has strong opponents because of her views on the Narbada controversy.

Again, former Union Minister Salman Khurshid should not have brought in Lord Rama in the political narrative. Even though he has tried to clarify his remarks, such utterances contribute to a negative feeling amongst a section of people. That is why it is important to monitor each and every statement of every leader and also what Rahul Gandhi says on the big stage.

The Yatra has certainly corrected many aspects of the former president’s image but he needs to be totally consistent with what he does in the future. For supporters of the Congress, his prescription for ideological purity has gone down well. However, there has to be emphasis on creating and rebuilding the party infra-structure that should follow.

While the focus has been on Rahul during the past several months, what Kharge has been doing has been commendable as well. He has quietly but with the experience of a seasoned politician tried to carry other opposition parties with him in Parliament. This would contribute in helping the Congress regain its stellar position amongst the parties opposed to the BJP.

Rahul’s toil and sweat has helped to resurrect the image of the Gandhis on whom people seemed to have given up hope since they were not considered to be “vote catchers”. The unnoticed dimension of the Yatra is that it has helped the Gandhis who were losing holdover their party to reclaim the lost ground and occupy the principal position, which at one stage appeared to have been threatened.

However, as Rahul leaves for his final destination next week after a break, he must follow the security protocol as prescribed by those who protect him. It is an established principle that the protectee must always adhere to the advice of those who protect him. This is an issue that cannot be compromised. The AICC has expressed concern about Rahul’s safety, and perhaps rightly so, but even Rahul must observe the basic dos and don’ts.

Many Congress leaders have also alleged that the new found Covid hype that has been created was to somehow take the attention away from the Yatra as also to prevent people from participating. Whether there is a threat from the pandemic or not, people must take the precautions.

The supreme irony is that the BJP too is happy that Rahul has left all its potential challengers behind. The Congress and the BJP face each other in a direct fight in almost 200 constituencies and the Saffron Brigade feels that it can win majority of these seats because of its greater organizational capacity and strong leadership in Narendra Modi. Regional parties are always tough opponents.

But it could be a rejuvenated Congress that would be in the arena in 2024. Between us.