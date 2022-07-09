Former Union Minister and senior DMK leader, A. Raja whipped up a row over his remarks on grant of autonomy, failing which it could lead to the revival of the demand for a separate state in Tamil Nadu. Speaking at a function on “Coalition government at the Centre and autonomy of States”, he said that Thanthai Periyar, the founder of the Dravidian movement, was in favour of an independent Tamil Nadu, but the DMK had moved away from this under the leadership of C.N. Annadurai, its founder and former Chief Minister.

This was done in order to accept the federal system for the unity of India, while relinquishing the demand for a separate state. However, he said that the Centre should treat all states equally and not create circumstances where the movement for an independent Tamil Nadu may gain momentum.

Significantly, Raja’s remarks were made in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and were aimed at making the Union government understand that each state had its own identity, even though they were a part of the country. Therefore, no attempt should be made to deprive any of the states of its rightful status.

The observations which were widely criticised by members of the BJP could be interpreted accurately if they are read in conjunction with the remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding Hindi being the unifying language of the country. Tamil Nadu in particular has been resisting any attempt to impose Hindi and has maintained that it would carry on with the dual language policy of both Tamil and English.

Raja has cautioned the Centre that it should respect the states and give what was due to them instead of trying to impose its will. This has not worked in the past and shall not work in the future as well. Opposition to making Hindi as the link language has come from many other parts as well and it would be in the best interests of the country that such a controversy should not be allowed to break out.

Amongst the examples given to back the stand of disallowing any language or culture to be forced upon the people, the break-up of Pakistan is often cited where West Pakistan wanted Urdu to be the dominant language but people of East Pakistan preferred Bengali. It became a contributory factor in the emergence of an independent Bangladesh.

When India had attained Independence in 1947, certain leaders of the Dravidian movement had urged the British to continue administering Madras since if it became a part of the new country, its Dravidian residents would be reduced to Shudhras and North Indians would try to impose their own culture.

There have been other regions including Kashmir and Ladakh besides a proposed Gorkhaland where similar demands have been made for a separate state. In Punjab there was the Punjabi Suba movement in the early 1960s and following Operation Blue Star, the demand for Khalistan was made.

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) leader Simranjit Singh Mann, who was recently elected once again to the Lok Sabha from Sangrur, had in the past supported the demand for a separate state for Sikhs. After making his debut to the Lok Sabha from Tarn Taran in 1989, Mann had in a series of interviews criticized the Centre for imposing its will on the people of Punjab.

In an interview to this correspondent, carried in the Frontline, Mann had said that there was nothing in common between the people of his state and those who lived in several parts of the country. “We don’t worship in an identical manner, our eating habits are different and so are our cultural practices and attires”. He further said that the will of the 13 MPs of the state was of no value since the Centre after imposing the President’s Rule would listen to the voice of the 85 MPs from Uttar Pradesh (that was the number at that time before the creation of Uttarakhand) in order to govern Punjab, which has been colonized once again.

However, Mann is a changed man now and has at least diluted his earlier stand in order to be a part of the national mainstream. Politics often results in similar demands being made. What needs to be understood largely is that India is a single entity and all states, despite their diversity, are an integral part of this great nation.

As citizens, there is a need to recognise this diversity and celebrate it instead of looking at issues through parochial, regional and chauvinistic prisms. It is also essential to appreciate each religion and its beliefs so that there is complete harmony and unity.

In a large country like ours, differences are bound to crop up. It does not mean that they cannot be resolved and should be allowed to get magnified beyond all proportions. In 2009, the UPA government divided Andhra Pradesh to carve Telangana out of it, when the issue had almost become dormant. Obviously, the motive was political but it has virtually decimated the Congress in both Andhra and Telangana with its revival being extremely difficult. A heavy price to pay for the Congress, which had propped up the first Prime Minister from this region in P.V. Narasimha Rao.

Mr Raja should not needlessly worry and the Central government on its part must also reassure all those who have doubts over its intentions. The way forward is unity and not divisiveness. Between us.