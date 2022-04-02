The formless infinite, all pervading reality, concretising itself into a human form for the protection of the good and the destruction of evil is an engaging subject. The scriptures call it ‘birth’ for our understanding but both Ram and Krishna manifested in their ‘Virat’ magnificently colossal form, till their mothers begged them to become babies so that they could enjoy motherhood. Ram and Krishna present an interesting contrast by astrological and numerical interpretations. Krishna was born on Ashtami (8th). Those born under the number 8 are ingenious and unpredictable. They outsmart their opponents and believe that crooked problems can only have crooked solutions. Unlike the simple Ramji, Krishna does not even stand straight. One can count eight angles in his body as he stands playing the flute with his legs crossed. As if to prove the methodology of the number eight, its multiplication table adds up to a descending order up to 5×8, then suddenly midway changes pattern to add up to another descending order till 10×8. Thus confounding and confusing in its ways.

Shri Ram, by contrast, was totally open and straight, He fought adharma (non-righteousness) head on, often disarming his enemy by charm and sheer simplicity. Ramji was born on a Navami (9th of the month). The number 9 is considered a mystic number by most ancient civilisations and is accredited with much spiritual power. The multiplication table of number nine always adds up to number nine alone, simply straight and forthrightly announcing its true nature.

Legend has it that accused of nepotism by the Moon for favouring his ancestor the Sun (Ramji was Suryavanshi) by choosing a mid-day birth, Ramji promised his next birth at night as Krishna, along with adding his name as consolation to the moon’s forevermore, as Shri Ramchandra.

Prarthna Saran, President Chinmaya Mission Delhi