Hindu religious texts never tire of stating how rare and precious the human body is. Even if one goes by the Theory of Evolution propounded by Darwin, the human form is the acme of evolution for living forms. Eons go by before a unicellular organism passing through many stages slowly transforms into a human form. How wise is it then to spend your precious life either pampering the body or tampering with the body? Taking the body for granted, which has the power of reasoning, speech and action, we use this great instrument for eating, sleeping, producing children and then dying. Even expensive cell phones are looked after better. The body and mind are abused by negative thoughts and mindless activity till it succumbs to disease and death. The body is a wonderful gadget, a birthday present from the Lord, but we know not the correct use of this highly sophisticated instrument. If we take care of its health and hygiene it can be put to use to serve the world and humanity. As given in our scriptures, the purpose of human life is, “Sarva bhoot Hitey rataha” (Service of all beings). The dignity of human life is in living for others. The more evolved you are, the more is your duty to take care of other beings, even animals and trees. They can all live without us but we can’t live without them! So there are injunctions in our scriptures to nourish plants, animals, birds and trees. Our rishis very early understood that there is no life in isolation. Relationships are inevitable and interdependent. When someone draws an “excluding” circle around himself, we can draw a bigger circle around us, including him. The Great Ego is an isolating prison cell, and a prison cell will not let others embrace you!

