While visiting the 12th century old temple Angkor Watt in Cambodia, I came across an amazing statue of Ravan with ten heads. So, what’s new? The newness is in the depiction. Different looking heads depicting different emotions. Ravan was a Shiv Bhakta, and while fighting with a superpower like Shri Ram, he was continuously chanting the Shiva mantra for his protection and victory. Yet, Ravan was defeated and killed! Did the mantra fail him? The reasons are interestingly depicted by this statue:

Only one of the ten heads was busy chanting Shiva, Shiva. The second head was full of lusty thoughts on the beautiful form of Sitaji. This head is depicted as looking menacingly at the warriors and challenging them. Here, his mouth is wide open, shouting death threats at the enemy. Terrified at Hanumanji’s strength and radiance he is staring at him in awe and fear. Seething with anger and vengeance this head is looking at Vibheeshan as a traitor, the cause of his downfall. This is the head of an ass, depicting foolishness and irrational behaviour, despite his great learning and prowess. This is a picture of cowardice, pleading and praying for protection from the enemy and yet slyly trying to kill them. If just one tenth of the mind is mechanically chanting a mantra, while the rest is full of lust, anger, fear, hatred, arrogance and violence, how can even the most effective mantra protect you? As the thoughts so the actions. Actions bring equal and opposite reactions. Death and destruction.

The tender lover of Sitaji, our Ramji, could not bring himself to shoot an arrow in Ravan’s heart as it harboured his beloved Sita. He waited for the moment when harassed by his arrows Ravan for a moment forgot the thought of Sita, and shot him straight in the heart, killing him.

Prarthna Saran, President Chinmaya Mission Delhi.