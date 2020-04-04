…it is imperative to ensure that there should be awareness regarding the dangers of the disease, and the issue on hand should not be taken lightly.

The shocking reports of how Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Delhi’s Nizamuddin has contributed to the sudden spurt in Covid-19 cases across the country, have raised many alarming questions pertaining to the behaviour and role of religious clerics; as well as the state machinery, particularly the intelligence agencies. The Maulana, who heads the sect, is still absconding, and should, without any further delay, be traced and booked under the relevant sections of law.

However, there should be a fine-combed inquiry on how so many foreigners managed to reach the Markaz without the knowledge of the authorities. Both the Delhi Police and the Intelligence Bureau are supposed to keep close tabs on non-natives visiting the country, particularly for religious purposes. There are separate cells or sections in both organisations that are required to keep a vigilant watch on activities, especially those that breach the rules. Why there was such a massive lapse needs to be explained by key-functionaries of the government. What really strikes one as strange is that this gathering—and subsequently the confinement of a large number of people—took place at a stone’s throw distance from the Nizamuddin police station. It speaks volumes of the irresponsible and callous attitude of officials.

The participants in this mega-event appear to be thoroughly indoctrinated, through repeated religious discourses, and thus are clearly declining to accept an iota of logic. The manner in which some of them misbehaved at Ghaziabad with female nurses and the medical staff is reflective of their complete disregard for even those attempting to save them from the pandemic. The followers of the Tablighi Jamaat have acted as possible carriers of the highly contagious virus, and reports are pouring in, how on their account, ordinary citizens might be facing a grave risk.

This reckless conduct has resulted in this scenario being used as an instrument of propaganda by Hindu fundamentalists against Muslims. The spin being given is, that this assembly was deliberately convened, so as to disseminate the infection amongst the masses, for the furtherance of a major disaster. This thesis is exceedingly difficult to substantiate in the absence of solid evidence, but needless to say, it has given a ruinous name to the entire community. Therefore, it is imperative to ensure that there should be awareness regarding the dangers of the disease, and the issue on hand should not be taken lightly.