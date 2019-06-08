75 years after the largest amphibious invasion in history, The Combined Operations Command comprising of 156,000 great men, the D-Day commemorations at Ver-Sur-Mer in Normandy heard all three Allied Heads of State make fine speeches of thanks to the fallen heroes and the veterans. The emotion aroused was beyond medals and words. Prime Minister Theresa May, on her last day as Leader of the Conservative Party, recited a poem that reminded everyone present that many of the 10,000 Allies killed or wounded were civilians in uniforms and every one was a father, brother, son, husband or lover.
It is incumbent on us to be worthy of their sacrifice and their legacy of our freedom.
‘Normandy’ by Cyril Crain a Juno Veteran
Come and stand in memory
Of men who fought and died
They gave their lives in Normandy
Remember them with pride.
Soldiers, Airman, sailors
Airborne and marines
Who in civvy life were tailors
and men who worked machines.
British and Canadian
And men from USA
Forces from the Commonwealth
They all were there that day.
To Juno, Sword and Utah
Beaches of renown
Also Gold and Omaha
That’s where the ramps went down.
The battle raged in Normandy
Many lives were lost
The war must end in victory
And this must be the cost.
When my life is over
And I reach the other side
I’ll meet my friends from Normandy
And shake their hands with pride.