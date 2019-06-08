75 years after the largest amphibious invasion in history, The Combined Operations Command comprising of 156,000 great men, the D-Day commemorations at Ver-Sur-Mer in Normandy heard all three Allied Heads of State make fine speeches of thanks to the fallen heroes and the veterans. The emotion aroused was beyond medals and words. Prime Minister Theresa May, on her last day as Leader of the Conservative Party, recited a poem that reminded everyone present that many of the 10,000 Allies killed or wounded were civilians in uniforms and every one was a father, brother, son, husband or lover.

It is incumbent on us to be worthy of their sacrifice and their legacy of our freedom.

‘Normandy’ by Cyril Crain a Juno Veteran

Come and stand in memory

Of men who fought and died

They gave their lives in Normandy

Remember them with pride.

Soldiers, Airman, sailors

Airborne and marines

Who in civvy life were tailors

and men who worked machines.

British and Canadian

And men from USA

Forces from the Commonwealth

They all were there that day.

To Juno, Sword and Utah

Beaches of renown

Also Gold and Omaha

That’s where the ramps went down.

The battle raged in Normandy

Many lives were lost

The war must end in victory

And this must be the cost.

When my life is over

And I reach the other side

I’ll meet my friends from Normandy

And shake their hands with pride.