There is much jubilation in India that history has turned a full circle and Rishi Sunak, a politician of Indian origin has become the Prime Minister of a country that ruled over us for several centuries. While it is a noteworthy achievement that he has become the head of the government of the United Kingdom, it should be clearly understood that Sunak’s primary and sole allegiance shall be to the country of his birth and not to any other nation.

He has been selected for this coveted position because he is probably the best suited person to take the United Kingdom out of its current problems and is extremely qualified to tackle the most complex economic challenges. Yes, Indians are rejoicing in his selection since he is the first Hindu to lead a Christian country and it is indeed a tribute to the British people that they have done something which would have been unthinkable some years ago.

David Cameron, former Prime Minister had in 2015 predicted that in the near future, a coloured person could lead the nation and this is precisely what has happened. The new occupant of 10, Downing Street has the world looking at him with expectations, though he shall also have to deal with racial barbs that may be hurled at him by a section of his own people.

Several decades ago, a British journalist, while interviewing L.K. Advani, then Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had asked him whether BJP’s policies were aimed at making India into a Hindu country. Replying to him, Advani made it amply clear that India indeed was predominantly a Hindu nation but it did not prevent people of other faiths from living here without being deprived of their rights.

He had given the example of England to the journalist and had stated that like his country was essentially Christian, but people of other communities and religions also existed there without being affected in any manner. Then taking a leaf out of Balraj Madhok’s thesis, Advani said that India was secular, only because it was predominantly Hindu, a fact which needs to be both understood and appreciated.

Sunak is a practicing Hindu and his faith is certainly not going to come in the way of his discharging his duties as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. His selection is on merit and his background shall ensure that he carries on his task with devotion and dedication for his country. Indians should not expect that he would walk an extra mile to help us since his only loyalty shall be to his country and his only task would be to serve the interests of his own people.

A debate has erupted in India why India cannot have a Muslim Prime Minister and emulate Britain. This is unnecessary since India has set the tone for a lot of things in the past. We had a woman Prime Minister much before the United Kingdom had. India has had one Sikh and three Muslim Presidents and a Sikh Prime Minister.

A Muslim can also be the Prime Minister of this country, if he is chosen by Members of Parliament, something which is a pre-requisite for occupying the constitutional position. Yes, the ruling party in the current Parliament does not have a single Muslim MP, but this does not mean that in the future no person from that faith can be the head of the government. It is a democracy and if the people will, that shall be possible.

It is important to point out that during the UPA regime, Ahmed Patel, the political secretary to Sonia Gandhi, was perhaps the most powerful politician in this country. Although he worked behind the scenes, his writ actually ran in almost all the Congress ruled states as well. His importance was because he was considered to be both loyal and competent by Sonia Gandhi, from whom he derived his immense power.

It is another thing that amongst the reasons why UPA was voted out of power in 2014 Parliamentary election was that a perception had been created regarding the Congress abandoning its secular path and tilting towards the minorities. This perception, real or unreal, did assist the BJP in carrying forward its Hindutva agenda. For a large segment of Indian population, Congress was viewed as an anti-Hindu party, which it is not.

Indian politics, like that of many countries, has certain dimensions which are unique. There was no problem when Sonia Gandhi was elected as the President of the Congress in 1998 but her foreign origin became an issue at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, after which three senior leaders, Sharad Pawar, P.A. Sangma and Tariq Anwar had to leave the party.

Even after the UPA victory in 2004, there was expectation that Sonia Gandhi would be elected as the Prime Minister. She declined, citing concerns over her security by her children. However, there was a version doing the rounds that one of the principal reasons for her not being elevated to the post of the Prime Minister was that the issue of her foreign origin would have again cropped up.

Sonia Gandhi is extremely astute and perceptive and stepped aside from the race while nominating Manmohan Singh for the top job. She avoided controversy and thus became the longest serving and influential Congress president in history. In the present international scenario, all eyes are on Sunak and how he delivers. Between us.