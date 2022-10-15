In my experience, the greatest reason for the failure of marriage is the faulty role played by parents. Parents spend lavishly on their daughters’ weddings. This is against the teachings of the Qur ’an, which says that it is a satanic act (17:27). What parents ought to do instead, is to prepare their daughters for the role they have to play in the next phase of existence in or[1]der to lead a happy life. Most parents pamper their daughters, but fail to give them real love. Parents should know that daughters cannot live with them forever. They will eventually have to marry them off one day, and that their stay with their parents is only temporary. And it is also a well-known fact that the environment of one’s own home is different from the environment of others. For this reason, it is the duty of parents to train their daughters to adjust to her new home when the time comes, and thus become true life partners to their husbands. My experience is that 99% of parents fail in this regard. And the price has to be paid by the daughter all her life. When a daughter is not trained to face life in her new environment, she fails to accept her new home in her heart, and keeps on thinking of her parent’s home as dearer than her husband’s. And such parents also have the habit of interfering in all matters of their daughter ’s life even after her marriage. This is not love, in the real sense of the word.

www.cpsglobal.org