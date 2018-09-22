Aruna recently learnt that her desires and thoughts determine her behaviour. Armed with this vital information she has begun to pay close attention to her thoughts and desires. Aruna now understands why God wants us to desire Him and to meditate on His Word. The Bible frequently exhorts us to meditate. In Joshua 1:8, God tells us to meditate on His word day and night in order that we may obey it. If you turn to the Psalms, you will see that according to the psalmist a blessed person is one whose delight is in the Word of the Lord, and who meditates on His Word day and night (Psalm 1:2). As we meditate on God’s Word we have the supreme pleasure of communion with God and an increase in the knowledge of God’s word.

Since ages past, God’s people have practised meditation on God’s love revealed in Jesus Christ and experienced the transforming power of God. One form of Christian meditation that has been used by believers is the “lectio divina or sacred reading.” It has four stages: lectio (reading), meditatio (discursive meditation), oratio (affective prayer), and contemplatio (contemplation). In the lectio stage, one finds a passage and reads it deliberately. The next stage, meditatio (discursive meditation), is where one ponders the text. In the oratio (effective prayer) stage, one talks to God about the reading, asking Him to reveal the truth. In the final, contemplation stage, one simply rests in the Lord’s presence. Meditation is focused desiring and thinking.

This disciplined longing to continuously experience God’s presence throughout the day can do more to transform our life and make us more like Jesus. Satan will tempt us into the wayward ways of the world, but the Holy Spirit will activate the life-giving Word dwelling in us. Heart meditating on God will be prepared to overcome. A listening heart is our best preparation to enjoy God and prepare us for God’s work in creation. Let us develop listening heart and mind.