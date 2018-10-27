Krupabai Satthianadhan(1862 – 1894) was the first Indian woman to write a novel in English. Her autobiographical novel Saguna: A Story of A Native Christian Life, captivated queen Victoria and left her desiring to read more. Though little known, Krupabai’s life transforming journey with Jesus Christ is a story of her love for God and God’s creation, marked with passion and courage. Krupabai was the daughter of Haripunt and Radhabai Khisty, high caste Brahmins living in Bombay Presidency who had personally encountered the living Christ. The condition of women in 19th century India was not very encouraging. Their place was primarily confined to kitchen. They didn’t have the right to voice their opinions and getting an education was only a dream for many. Krupabai’s writings reveal her concern for life and death issues like gender, caste, ethnicity and cultural identity. Her love and service to humanity was exhibited through starting schools, especially for girls. She believed both female and male were created equal by the same creator God and had equal access to God without discrimination.

Krupabai’s faith in Christ empowered her to work against discrimination. She left an indelible mark on the education scenario of India. Krupabai started a school for Muslim girls. This was significant. During Krupabai’s time, women were not given the right of education, and Muslim women had more rules and regulations to which they needed to abide. In this scenario, Krupabai was making a difference in the lives of these woman. Krupabai shared the love of Christ in deed and words. She courageously faced the challenges of ill health but continued to write and work. She left a legacy for all to emulate. Her life is a testimony to the freedom, security and new life that Christ freely imparts to all who call upon him. Her labour of love, unceasing work of faith, and patient endurance of hope in Lord Jesus Christ continues to inspire even today.