Mary accepted the excruciatingly painful task of giving birth as a virgin to baby Jesus; in a culture that would happily allow her to be stoned. And Mary was informed, “the thoughts of many hearts will be revealed. And a sword will pierce your own soul too” (Luke 2:35). What was at stake was humanity’s salvation, and Mary accepted her calling to be involved in God’s mission of healing and reconciliation, whatever the cost.

Isn’t it amazing that Jesus died and rose again victorious from the grave yet had scars of crucifixion on his body? God chose not to erase these marks, the wounds of his intense self-sacrificial love for us. Jesus, our Lord and Saviour, will always be known for his scars.

The scars of Jesus are not physical imperfections; rather, they reveal His amazing beauty, His love and our salvation. The dictionary meaning of scar is “a mark left by a healed wound.” Christ’s scars inspire us to persevere through our own suffering for Him. Peter himself, who had urged Christ not to suffer, said, “For to this you were called, because Christ also suffered for us, leaving us an example, that you should follow His steps” (1 Pet 2:24). Later in the same letter to fellow believers, he said, “rejoice to the extent that you partake of Christ’s sufferings, that when His glory is revealed, you may also be glad with exceeding joy” (1 Pet 4:14).

You may have experienced emotional and physical abuse, which has left scars. Accept scars. Remember the scars are an integral part of who you are.

They show that, through Christ, you are a conqueror, that you have suffered and have overcome by the power of the Holy Spirit. Your scars remind you that God is sufficient. A life lived to God’s glory to bring about healing and reconciliation in people’s lives is your high calling, and the testimony of your scars will bless others.