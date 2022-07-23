The 30th chapter of the Quran says, “He created for you from among yourselves spouses so that you may find repose in them.” (30:21)

‘Repose’ or ‘comfort’ here does not only mean comfort in a marriage; it also refers to the contribution a peaceful partner makes towards playing a greater role in life.

A unified effort alone enables great tasks to be accomplished in this world. A solitary person cannot perform any great feat. The first and most natural form of this united feat is for a man and a woman to come together in marriage. This brings two souls together, and this unity of the two souls is the only unity that produces mutual trust and love.

The coming together of a man and a woman in marriage creates the greatest companionship in this world. If both the husband and wife realize this and take it as a blessing from God, they can unitedly perform such great feats that no other human companionship can ever accomplish.

Take the example of the famous French couple Pierre Curie (d 1906) and Mary Curie (d 1934), who unitedly performed great feats in the field of modern science. Their work was acknowledged, and they were duly awarded the Nobel Prize in 1903 and 1911. This same potential is waiting to be discovered in other men and women too. Any couple can achieve success in their special fields and help in the shaping of history.

Nature has endowed men and women with great capabilities. Anyone who recognises his role and works hard can achieve success in his own particular field. Unfortunately, the superior role of women has not been fully recognized either by the western or eastern world.