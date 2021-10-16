Anna has finally grasped that Christ’s incarnation, death and resurrection was for forgiveness and freedom from consequences of sins, and her reconciliation with God and one another.

Realizing this truth has helped Anna now live a new life of blessing others instead of being self-focused; she rejoices in the security her identity in Christ Jesus provides. Earlier she had not grasped that Christ’s incarnation was the means by which God united humanity with Himself.

Now she understands what it means for Jesus to be the true vine and for her to be a branch attached to Him; her Life source (John 14:5).

Anna is no longer subject to fear. She has an answer for those who try to implant fear in her by reminding her of her karma or sins. Joyfully, she shares the forgiveness and freedom Jesus brought in her life because of God uniting humanity to Himself and sacrificing Himself for us. Anna knows this is indeed the abundant grace of God received by faith in Christ Jesus. Jesus Christ’s resurrection from the dead makes all the difference; it is the hub that provides the basis of unshakeable and irrefutable hope. Anna realizes her frail body with all the challenges of sickness and weaknesses is destined for glory. She knows that her spirit is not captive in her body, rather she is one whole person. The resurrection power of Jesus is at work in her life even now.

Anna’s life is full of joy even when she faces trials and temptations because her perseverance leads her to spiritual maturity. She has resolved to not listen to the voices of misconception, doubt and error. Instead she rests secure in the grace of God and voice of the Holy Spirit telling her that she is a child of God. Anna’s faith is deepened, her expressions of mercy accelerated, and her desire to share her experience of Christ Jesus with others ignited.