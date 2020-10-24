Jesus communicated with His Father all the time. Early every morning, Jesus spent time alone with the Father before the crowds thronged him. Jesus met the need of all who came to Him. Similarly, our life grows closer to God as we willingly detach for a while and enjoy communing with our heavenly Father through Jesus Christ in the power of the Holy Spirit.

In communion with Christ, we overcome the tyranny of oppressive feelings, the addiction to managing our self-image and the deceptive promises of our culture. This exchange empowers us to spiritually engage with the harsh and unjust realities around us that rob people of love, peace and joy. A continuous communion with Jesus empowers us to see the need and meet it with wisdom, compassion and courage.

The love of God is poured into our hearts by the Holy Spirit to reach a wounded world. Our heart breaks to note that every eight minutes in India, a child goes missing. Due to the pandemic, 40 million have slipped into agonising poverty. The abuse against girl child is on the increase. In such a scenario, we need to reach out in love and be in solidarity with the suffering. We all can make a difference in someone’s life. Don’t allow yourself to drown in a chronic stream of ideas, images and feelings that ascribe to you a false identity as if that were the essence of your life. We discover our real self in communion with Christ. We don’t need to live with definitions people ascribe to us. Our identity is that all human beings are created equal, in the image and likeness of God. Innumerable persons down through the ages, in communion with Christ, have recognised their true self, as a child of God and found forgiveness, joy and freedom from the slavery of falsehood they had believed and lived.

Let us become a community that shares each other’s burdens and partner with God to bring healing to our fractured world.