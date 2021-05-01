The coronavirus has ruptured the soul of our motherland, demanding of us a response! In such a context, Jesus desires to see our faith in action. So Jesus said, “For I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty, and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger, and you invited me in, I needed clothes, and you clothed me, I was sick, and you looked after me, I was in prison, and you came to visit me… Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me” (Matt. 25:35-36, 40).

Our faith in Jesus is made visible with an overflow of compassion, mercy and love, which are the marks of the kingdom of God, and a demand of justice. Will we respond to the grief-stricken realities in fear and withdraw or follow Jesus in responding to the greatest needs of our day with sacrificial love and gospel hope? We need an unwavering love in action to be in solidarity with the suffering, the orphan, the widow, the helpless and the powerless.

The urban media-savvy must feature the unsettling voices of the voiceless villagers. The majority of India lives in villages, deprived of medical care. They borrow money on punishing interest rates for surviving and staring death in the face with all the resilience. Let not the enormity of challenge numb our senses; with faith in living God, we must become an aroma of Jesus, with an inclusive response; as Jesus taught. We serve Christ Jesus by helping those in need! And in doing so, experience living God working through us to bring in His kingdom of truth, justice, peace and love on earth. Now is the urgency to come together, save a life today, and equip them to put food on their tables for tomorrow, a hope-filled future for the orphan and the widow, for them to breathe and live joyfully.