In my experience, most parents do not understand the ‘principle of simplicity’ in life. They may often adopt simplicity by way of compulsion, but seldom out of choice. Children are very perceptive, and are influenced by their parents’ way of life and thinking. And the children of such parents will fail to discover the value of simplicity in life.

What is simplicity? Simplicity is that state of living in which man has realized the purpose of his life and given it the utmost importance, while regarding everything else as secondary.

It is important for everyone to develop a personality of high moral character. God has created great potential in humans; it is up to them to realize it. It is very important for them to discover their potential and realize their purpose in life. They should develop their minds through study and through their experiences. They should learn to manage their time and utilize all their resources towards the acquisition of their goals.

A purposeful life is an ideal life. Simplicity is a must in order to lead a purposeful life. Simplicity saves man from unnecessary expenditure and distractions—things that hamper him in working towards achieving his goal in life.