There is a need for the democratic and secular states to come together to stop this dangerous nexus which is trying to normalize the violation of human rights and abuse of state power.

After the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban, the Chinese spokesperson said that Beijing was prepared to strengthen ties with Afghanistan. The Taliban reciprocated the warmth to China. Beijing has for long been apprehensive of Uyghur separatists taking refuge on Afghan soil to execute their missions. Much to China’s relief, a Taliban delegation on its visit to Tianjin ensured that Afghanistan will not be used as a base for militants, referring to the Uyghurs. Importantly, striking the right chord with the Taliban could secure China’s CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) stakes in Pakistan. China also sees an opportunity in Afghanistan at a juncture when the United States has ended its 20-year presence there. China could also be eyeing the rare earth metals found in abundance in Afghanistan. Both China and Taliban need each other at a critical juncture. China is struggling due to Covid-19 related issues in economy, hurting its dream projects such as BRI, and the Taliban must attract investments and get legitimacy through recognition for the incoming government. The Taliban have come to realize the significant role China is set to play in the region in the event of the US’ withdrawal. The Taliban will also expect China’s part in the reconstruction process of Afghanistan, which will guarantee the flow of finance into Afghanistan. Being in China’s good books by staying away from commenting on Uyghurs or the East Turkistan Islamic Movement seems to be among the Taliban’s top priorities. In return for this favour, China will continue to protect the Taliban in UNSC and other UN institutions such as UNHRC which see China as a habitual offender in the name of internal issue.

This is indeed not the first instance of Islamists focusing on nurturing ties with China by putting the issue of human rights violations against the Uyghurs on the backseat. In 2019, nearly 50% of the 37 states were Muslim-majority states that defended China from the claims made by a group of 22 states on the crackdown on the Uyghur population by China. The list included Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Myanmar and Qatar. The champions of Islam have been quite silent about China’s treatment of Uyghurs. China has been especially successful in Pakistan and Turkey more than any other power. While domestic calls for condemning Chinese aggression on the Uyghur people in the Xinjiang region of China was witnessed in Turkey, Pakistan seems to be very much comfortable ignoring the plight of the ethnic minority. Nevertheless, this policy prioritization comes with value-addition for the Islamists.

Across the border, Pakistan’s Prime Minister has mastered the art of skewing facts and underplaying the Uyghur reality, even denying reports from human rights watchdogs. PM Imran Khan, a staunch critic of persecution of Muslims around the world, has chosen to give in to the “Chinese version” of the Uyghur concern and has gone a step ahead by praising the actions of the Chinese Communist Party. Meanwhile, in the westernmost part of Asia, China has been gradually harbouring goodwill from the Turkish presidency. The trajectory in which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been steering Turkey’s domestic settings and international stance resonates with that of China, both getting increasingly authoritarian and questioning the West’s superiority. The Belt and Road Initiative has further caught the attention of Ankara, as the mega-project provides an immense advantage for Turkey owing to its geographical location, sitting on the eastern coast of the Asian continent. Despite Erdogan’s mention of the need for the Chinese government to treat the Uyghurs as “equal citizens of China”, the situation will be largely pushed behind the curtains without hindering the overall relations enjoyed by Beijing and Ankara. China’s orientation and tilt towards China was a well calculated move dating back to 2002 with the election of Islamist AK party and unabated with the election of a Turkish national at the head of the OIC in 2005, and the election of the Turkish president himself as the head of the all-Muslim Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) five years later. Firstly, China’s bonhomie with Turkey is to save itself from criticism of its handling of Uyghur Muslims. Knowing Erdogan well and his opportunistic and populist approach to jump into any issue related to Muslims in any part of the world, it is better to have cordial relations with Turkey. Secondly, as early as 2010, Turkey took initiative to create China-Pakistan-Turkey axis to establish strategic partnership. For China, this is a double-edged sword: on the one hand it can dissuade Turkey from commenting on the internal affairs of China and secondly it can anticipate Turkey’s rants towards India on the Kashmir issue which will also support Pakistan. Turkey’s middle corridor connectivity project to have greater access to Caucasus and Central Asia through the Kars-Tbilisi-Baku railway line is very much in tune with BRI objectives and investments of China to exploit other regions. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has been a great help for Turkey along with it enjoying the observer status at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

China’s relations with Wahhabis have been highly evident in recent times, with the Uyghur Muslims being deported back to China by many Islamic countries. China and Saudi Arabia have robust relationship since Saudis are in competition with Iran to go close to China. Whereas states like Lebanon being in financial constraints would not succeed in resisting China’s overtures. The pandemic-induced economic slump is a case of concern for all the oil rich Gulf Arab states that still think China as a saviour. The open letter by more than a dozen Muslim countries in 2019 endorsing China’s policies in Xinjiang is an icing on the cake. Further in 2020, the UAE’s ambassador to China Ali al-Dhaheri had all the praise for China for the way Xinjiang province was flourishing and the plan China had for the uplift of the people. It is not surprising to see this type of bonhomie as most of these states have a similar type of record when it comes to human rights.

There is a need for the democratic and secular states to come together to stop this dangerous nexus which is trying to normalize the violation of human rights and abuse of state power. China’s long-standing strategy to use financial might to control and use Islamist regimes to sanitize its atrocities in Xinjiang should be condemned outrightly. The Islamist states would lose legitimacy as “protectors of Muslims” if they turn a blind eye to the horrible condition of the Uyghur Muslims.

Dr Nanda Kishor M.S. and Poornima B. are with the Department of Geopolitics and International Relations, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal.