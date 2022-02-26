Do you think Daniel’s peace was shattered when he was taken captive to a foreign land? He lived through an invasion of his homeland; saw his people humiliated, the economy ruined and the God he worshipped dishonoured. Daniel, in captivity, saw various kings come and go, yet he was unruffled with what he witnessed. What was Daniel’s secret of stability amid life’s toughest crises? Daniel’s view of mega history over which God rules and directs history was his secret of peace. In God revealed in Jesus, who rose victorious from the grave, we find stability and hope. When trouble comes, stay anchored to Lord Jesus

Amid the chaos, confrontation, instability, and violence around us, only one immovable rock is ‘the Living God,’ who cannot be moved. We experience stability in turmoil because God reigns (Psalm 93:1-2). To be firmly rooted in God protects us when waves of uncertainty hit us; because our God reigns with power and majesty! When Jesus speaks to the storm, ‘be still’ (Mk.4:39), the stormy sea obeys. The disciples are amazed, ‘Even the wind and the sea obey him.’ Keep your eyes on Jesus and not on the goliaths that threaten.

Daniel served faithfully and disobeyed the king only when asked not to pray to the living God. Daniel was resilient in his faith, and his life kept shining even under the most stressful conditions. Today, so much darkness of despair and anxiety threatens the entire world. Yet we rejoice that by the empowerment of the Holy Spirit, we can spread the aroma of Christ as we serve and care for people in need.

God created us to live as interdependent beings for the flourishing of all human beings and not to dominate and decimate others which our world witnesses every day. Yet those who believe in God, like Daniel, joyfully take action to save and build lives whatever the cost.