The Supreme Court’s suggestion to the government to put on hold the contentious farm laws, in order to facilitate more meaningful dialogue with the agitating farmers, could not have come at a more appropriate juncture. The talks between the group of ministers appointed to negotiate with the protestors have failed miserably, with both sides having hardened their positions.

Therefore, the government must display flexibility by receding a few steps, so as to avoid an ugly confrontation that would be detrimental to national interest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, spoke extensively about the much-needed reforms in the agriculture sector, stating that in the past two decades, virtually every political party had favoured them. He also gave an assurance that the minimum support price (MSP) would continue, and if the government had other intentions, it would not have ever implemented the report of the Swaminathan Commission.

However, the farmers remain completely unconvinced by the arguments and are resolute to continue their agitation till their demands are met. The Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar, also questioned the motives of those farmers who he claimed had attempted to stop trains carrying supplies to our troops in the border areas.

The farmers who are mostly from Punjab and Haryana and are evidently proud of their contribution to nation-building are bristling by the insinuations made against them by Central ministers. On Vijay Diwas, veterans from the three services also expressed their complete solidarity with the protesters, and recalled the famous slogan of Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan”.

The sit-in on the national highways connecting Delhi borders with those of Haryana, has entered the 25th day with no workable solution in sight. The Supreme Court, while upholding the rights of citizens to raise their voice, has also observed that this cannot go on indefinitely; workable solutions need to be reached at through a meaningful dialogue.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the farmers’ issue could have been handled more deftly. However, some of his other colleagues have been trying to project the agitators as supporters of the Khalistan movement, while a few others have blamed opposition parties for inciting innocent peasants. These tactics have seemingly not worked, having contributed to the rigidifying stance of the farmers, who are undeterred by the bone-chilling cold wave sweeping North India, resulting in the death of at least 20 dissenters. A Sikh cleric, in desperation, committed suicide in support of the grievances of his brothers.

Erstwhile NDA alliance partner, the Shiromani Akali Dal, has vehemently hit back at the BJP, describing it as the real “tukde tukde gang”. The stir has created a deep chasm between the two old allies and could impact the electoral politics of the region. Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh seems to have gained an upper hand in his own party, and has, for many, emerged as the unchallenged leader of Punjab.

However, he has to do some tightrope walking since the Union Government would want to involve him in the negotiations at some stage, and if he is perceived to be siding with the Centre, his position might be compromised. The agitation has found support from many Indians settled abroad, having their roots in rural Punjab.

An international dimension is needlessly compounding matters—the key to the solution lies within our own country.

The Centre has lodged a strong protest with the Canadian government over the remarks of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who had expressed concern over the use of force to prevent farmers from reaching New Delhi. The Indian government’s rejoinder was that it was an internal matter and New Delhi needed no counsel on this front. Some overseas Indians have reacted by declaring that when PM Modi gave a call for “Abki Baar Trump Sarkar” at the mega event in Houston last year, was it not an interference in the affairs of another country?

The Apex Court’s suggestion needs to be seriously taken by the Centre. The Attorney General has assured the Lordships that he would revert after taking the government’s view on placing the farm laws in abeyance for a short period. The second observation of the court for appointing an independent panel to hold negotiations also bears significant merit, though several legal luminaries are of the opinion that the SC’s intervention could lead to the violation of the accepted principle of separation of powers between the Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary. Over the years, the lines have begun to blur yet the common man continues to repose faith in the Supreme Court.

The farmers’ agitation has colossal security implications, and when India is facing hostilities from both Pakistan and China, every effort must be made to keep the internal situation within the country tranquil. The farmers are not by any means anti-national activists; they deserve to be given a just hearing in order to resolve their grievances at the earliest. The Centre’s argument has been that only a handful of farmers from Punjab and Haryana were keeping the pot boiling, with peasants from other regions having no problem with the new laws.

It should always be kept in mind that farmers from these two states make the maximum contribution to the food requirement of the country. They enjoy the support of the citizens, and thus without going by the numbers’ rationale, they should be adequately assuaged. The fight may become legal but the remedy lies in the negotiations and not in confrontation. Between us.