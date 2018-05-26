The Bible declares the vital significance of prayer, urging us to pray at all times, tirelessly and ceaselessly. Why is this? This is so for in prayer we open our lives to Christ so that He reveals His will for our lives and grant us his grace.

Clearly, to pray continually (1 Thess. 5:17) does not mean we are to be in a head-bowed, eyes-closed posture all day long. Paul is not referring to non-stop talking. To pray continually implies to live by faith with the consciousness of living God’s presence and an attitude of dependence upon God that we carry with us all the time. Every waking moment is to be lived in an awareness that God is with us and that He is actively involved and engaged in our thoughts and actions. When our thoughts turn to worry, fear and anger, we are to consciously and quickly turn every thought into prayer and every prayer into thanksgiving. The word of God commands us to stop being anxious and instead, “in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God” (Phil. 4:6). Is this how we live or do we enjoy worrying indulging in feeling of self-pity and victimhood. The Word of God encourages us to devote ourselves “to prayer, being watchful and thankful” (Col. 4:2).

We need to remind ourselves that prayer and God’s word are the means to live victoriously and love God and our neighbour as ourselves. (Eph. 6:18). As you prayerfully mediate on God’s word the Spirt will guide you. As we go through the day, prayer should be our first response to every fearful situation, every anxious thought, and every undesired task that God commands. A lack of prayer will cause us to depend on ourselves instead of depending on God’s grace. Unceasing prayer is, in essence, continual dependence upon and communion with the Father through Jesus Christ in the power of the Holy Spirit. We are over comers by God’s grace stay connected with God.