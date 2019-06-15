James knows from experience that the word of God affirms that stolen waters are sweet (Proverbs 9:17). Sweetness is not just because of the difficulty of obtaining pleasures, but also because the very prohibition renders it more alluring to corrupt nature. We enjoy fleeting pleasures of secret sins and forbidden pleasures are pleasing to sensualists. Wouldn’t you agree that fruit of risk and danger, forbidden delights are sweet and pleasant? People long to be sneaking with murdering morsels of sin, which nourish not, but rip and consume the belly that receives them. The wise king Solomon advises, “My son, if sinners entice you, do not consent” (Prov.1:10). The word of God teaches that wisdom lies in loving God and obeying His word. We read about how Jesus called upon his followers, saying, “You are my friends if you do what I command” (John 15:14). He commanded us to love God and our neighbour as ourselves. We obey Him when we promote common benefit of all; not exploiting and oppressing others for illicit gratification of lust or for pleasure and power. There is nothing more inconsistent with wisdom, than service of those impure lusts, which have been the ruin of those led by them. Adulterous relationships have ruined lives, as families have been ripped apart. All prohibited unlawful lusts, pleasures are desirable to people, and sweet in the enjoyment of them. Pleasure promised by them is what makes them so desirable, and more so because something forbidden, particularly adultery, amounts to drinking water out of another’s cistern (Proverbs 5:15). Such theft, forbidden, unlawful, and secretly committed, is sweeter to an unclean person than lawful enjoyment of one’s own spouse. Followers of Christ know from experience that God’s word is a lamp unto our feet and light unto our path (Psalm 119:105). Following ways of God give peace joy even in ordinary course of life. Wisdom lies in loving God and lovingly following His ways.