The king put forth his next question: “ What does God do?” The Pajee asked for his master to be brought to the court. On arrival, the Qazi was amazed to see his lowly attendant sitting on the king’s throne.

The shocked Qazi was ‘told’ by the lordly Pajee to sit on the lowly seat that was previously meant for the Pajee. The king was ‘told’ to sit on the chair reserved for the Qazi, and of course, the Pajee sat on the majestic throne! With his head held high he then declared, “ This is what God does. Constant change is His law.

He alone is the Changeless Reality of this universe. He empowers and orders Change. He keeps changing situations, positions, wealth, health, and birth to death. He changes a powerful king into a Qazi and a lowly Pajee into a powerful king! “The king, who was slowly losing ground, had begun to think deeply, but, not conceding defeat in the presence of his courtiers he then threw in his last question: “ What then does God eat?” The learned Pajee confidently answered: “ He first creates and then devours His illusive Creation. Just as a dreamer’s Mind creates an illusive reality of a dreamer’s individuality and a dream world, that illusive dream world seems as real as your waking world, and then the mind devours the dream back into itself, so does God. Think, when there exists no other than Him, what can He eat?”

The king was speechless. The examples had the visual impact of total clarity. The king had to keep up his promise and so the Pajee was elevated to the rank of a Qazi with immediate effect and his much-loved master , the Qazi was also elevated to a higher order.

