The ten headed and twenty armed Ravana is a biological monstrosity. No such human being ever existed. So, what was he? A representative caricature of a human being who had ten times more and stronger greed, lust, avarice and other sensual appetites than an average human. With tenfold greed, power and sense of purpose to achieve what animal man runs towards, he carried out his ruthless plans of lust and power unsurpassed. Ruling over a clan of demons that helped him achieve his devilish designs.

Juxtaposed to Dashamukh (Ten headed) is the King Dasharatha (master of the ten horsed chariot) in the Ramayana. This wise charioteer of ( Five sense organs of perception + Five organs of action) has them all under his command and well reigned in. Every movement of the chariot (the body) is at the command of his alert intellect and can never stray.

A Ravana like man with his avaricious and ignoble thoughts and actions brings hellish sorrows, not only upon himself but upon his whole family and the people he ruled over. His stubborn intellect yields not to good counsel and invites total ruin and destruction, death and damnation upon his whole kingdom.

In Dasharath’s house, a Ram (the Lord himself) manifests as a son, while in Ravana’s house is born Meghanaad the terrible! Dasharath’s kingdom flourishes, as noble people live virtuous lives. Contrasted to Ravana’s rule, Rama’s rule (Ram Rajya) is well known till date as an exalted example of ideal kingship and perfect governance. It is for this reason that the evil Ravana’s effigy is burned down and Rama’s coronation is celebrated as the dawn of a new era which blesses all with peace, wealth and prosperity . Therefore the worship of Ganesh and Laksmi at Diwali Pooja.

