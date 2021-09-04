“But Mom, why should I worship Krishna? Wasn’t he a thief?”

Yes, Krishna stole, but he was not a thief. Did he steal money, jewellery or property? Think! A playful fun loving boy, tiptoeing to steal butter from the houses of other friends who helped him do it! When you ,as a kid ,stole cookies from a jar your mother had hidden from you, or mischievously plucked a guava from the orchard of a friend , was it thieving? The cowherds from whose homes Krishna stole the butter, were often his accomplices. They not only informed him where their mother had hidden the butter, but secretly opened the doors for him to enter and also bent over to become a step ladder for Krishna to reach the treasure! For the gopies it was a playful hide and seek game. They feigned annoyance, but secretly longed for their Krishna to steal from them so that they could catch him! When the thief and the one who is thieved ,both revel in the game, can it be called thieving ?

When the milkmaid ( individuality) churns her thoughts in the milky white bosom of her pure mind, then the essence(butter) rises up.Thus elevated, it is safely stored high.

When the seeker calls out “Hare Krishna” (loot me Krishna), he hurries to the spot. He not only searches for such a devotee but totally consumes his pure offering, merging the devotee’s individuality in himself. Navneet,( butter ) is the essence that arises as a result of deep manan (contemplative churning of thoughts)in the pure white milk of the seekers mind. This pure mind alone is dear to Krishna.

“Such a devotee is dear to me “ he says in the Geeta. Thus in the merger of butter with Krishna, the Atma becomes Paramatma.

Prarthna Saran, President Chinmaya Mission New Delhi.

