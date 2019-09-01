Jesus’ compassion for people, revealed his sacrificial love, made his character very charismatic. Jesus showed personal concern in His interaction with people among whom He moved during His earthly sojourn. The Bible calls Jesus the high-priest who is touched with our infirmities. He was moved with compassion when he saw a great multitude and He healed all forms of sickness. No one needed to tell Jesus what was in the heart of people because He knew the history of each one and the bitterness in each heart (Prov. 14:10); Jesus knew the whole story. On another occasion, John’s disciples had come to Jesus with broken hearts to share the news of the murder of their teacher. Jesus sympathised with them as no one else could. John’s disciples set an example for us to follow. In all our troubles and challenges the best thing we can do is to follow in their footsteps, and tell it all to Jesus. Jesus wove the insights concerning the compassionate nature of God into the fabric of His teaching. Have you ever heard of anyone coming to Jesus and not being accepted? Have you heard of Jesus rejecting anyone due to their position in society? Jesus accepted everyone irrespective of their status or character. The condition of their thoughts, words and actions; may have been selfish; their hearts may be overflowing with corruption and wickedness; yet Jesus had compassion upon them. Compassion can bridge the gap between deity and human wickedness; when repentance is evidenced. Even today Jesus offers healing and acceptance. Jesus speaks tender words of love and affection and kindness. He is a faithful friend and like a brother born for adversity. Let us call upon Jesus who is a compassionate brother, and like a friend. Jesus is real; He is tangible. We worship a living God who is present with us. And as we experience the compassion and comfort of Jesus we become the source of Jesus’ compassion and comfort to all we come in touch.