The farmer has planted a field of corn, and it is time to ensure that rodents and birds do not damage the crop. The farmer spends the days in his field, scaring away the birds. He has a catapult with him, and when he sees birds descending on the field, he fires a stone from his catapult to scare them away.

One day, he finds a vase full of pebbles at the edge of the field. He is happy because he does not have to search for pebbles any more.

With his vase of ammunition on the ready, he uses them to fire his catapult. Soon, all the pebbles are gone, save one. He takes a close look at the last one, and likes its colors, and takes it home. His wife too likes the smooth texture, and she ties it in a strong thread, which she wraps around her child’s waist, as a talisman.

A few days later, the town jeweler asks her about the talisman, and if she would like to sell the pebble. She tells her husband about this offer, and he agrees.

The jewelers call a meeting, and determine the pebble to be a priceless jewel—they recommend that the farmer can take as much gold as he can in one day from the royal treasury in exchange.

The famer is heartbroken; he used the entire vase of priceless jewels as catapult ammunition. If only he knew!

The human body is a vase full of priceless, but finite number of breaths of life. They can be spent in gathering some fickle pieces of silver, or they can be used for being of service to others, and in always remembering Him. For when we will be left with just one breath, we will know how priceless is our gift of life.

The Guru Granth Sahib warns us:

Be conscious of Him night and day, O mortal.

Every moment, your life is passing away, like water from a cracked pitcher.