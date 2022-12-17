According to a Tradition, the Prophet of Islam once said: “Of all the good things in the world, a woman of good character is the best!”

This means that every woman is born with this natural potential. And it is a man who has to realize this potential. Just as an ore is nature’s gift to man and it is a man’s job to turn this ore into steel; so is a woman born with her natural capabilities, and it is a man’s responsibility to make her into a good woman.

In order to do this, the first thing a man has to do, is to regard her as an asset. He should look into her inner beauty and see her hidden talents. A woman has great value and potential in her and it is up to a man to convert this potential into actuality, or it will go to waste.

This process is possible only when man realizes that the wife he has found is a gift from God. When he accepts her as God’s gift, then he will firmly believe that God’s choice for him can never be wrong. Just as God’s choice in all other matters pertaining to the whole Universe is right, so also is God’s choice in this matter. When a man understands this, he will see his wife as God’s gift, and realise that developing her potential is a matter of divine service. He will do anything to turn his wife into a treasure!

Everyone wants a good wife. But a good wife is not available like ready-made goods. The husband has to perform the role of her transformer. To be successful in this role, he needs qualities like well-wishing from the heart, patience and tolerance.